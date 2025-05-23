QEM Limited

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of QEM Limited (‘QEM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QEM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:qemasx stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Map with a red pin on Shenzhen, near Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Queensland Strengthens Trade Presence with First Office in Shenzhen

The Crisafulli government has opened a Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China.

According to a May 16 statement, the state sees Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, and as a recognised major hub for technology, advanced manufacturing and finance.

“This new office brings Queensland’s trade footprint in China to six locations, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong and now Shenzhen, providing on-the-ground support across China’s major economic centres,” said Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian and Australian flags overlapping with faint currency designs.

Canadian Securities Exchange to Acquire National Stock Exchange of Australia

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has entered into an all-cash agreement to acquire NSX (ASX:NSX), the owner of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA), for roughly AU$16 million.

In a Monday (May 19) press release, the CSE says the acquisition price of AU$0.035 per fully paid ordinary share of NSX represents a 59 percent premium to NSX's closing price on May 16, the last day of trading before the deal.

The acquisition is for 95.2 percent of NSX’s ordinary shares as the CSE already owned a 4.8 percent stake.

Keep reading...Show less
Diagonal split of Nigerian and Australian flags with fabric texture.

Nigeria Eyes Australian Partnership to Boost Mining, Gender Representation

Nigeria is seeking stronger partnerships with Australia and Rwanda to improve women’s participation in governance and mining, while tapping into global best practices for sustainable resource development.

Ben Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke to delegations from both countries at the National Assembly in Abuja last week, including Australia's Leilani Bin-Juda and Rwanda’s Christopher Bazivamo.

During the talks, he emphasised Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources and the potential for its mining sector to drive economic development. He also pointed to Australia’s leadership in mining technology and sustainable extraction methods, calling for increased collaboration between the nations.

Keep reading...Show less
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Exceptional Lithium Intercept Extends Red Mountain Discovery Further to the North

Red Mountain Project in Nevada, USA delivers the highest-grade intersection to date, with lithium now intersected over a 5.6km strike length

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the first of six holes completed as part of its highly successful April 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Drill-hole RMDD003 has returned three high- grade intersections of lithium mineralisation:

  • 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li / 1.74% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 57.2m, including an internal high-grade zone grading 8.6m @ 5,060ppm Li / 2.69% LCE from 67.7m;
  • 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li / 0.71% LCE from 39.6m; and
  • 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li / 0.86% LCE from 94.4m to End-of-hole.
Keep reading...Show less
Tolu Minerals Limited

EL2780 Award – New Targets from Airborne MT

Tolu Minerals Limited (“Tolu”) is pleased to announce the granting of its Ipi River tenement EL 2780 (Figure 1) covering 395.56 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold mineralisation. The historically discovered Ipi River porphyry deposit within EL 2780, located 55 km northwest of the Tolukuma gold mine is one of several under-explored porphyry style Cu-Au-Mo systems with epithermal Au overprint within Tolu’s exploration portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Related News

Gold Investing

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

×