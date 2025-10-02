Q2 Metals Appoints Simon Gaivin as Vice President - ESG, Cisco Lithium Project Named as Finalist for Discovery of the Year by AEMQ

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (" Q2 " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Gaivin as Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). Mr. Gaivin will oversee the Company's ESG activities, including Environment, Community and First Nation relations and partnerships.

Simon Gaivin, Vice President, ESG for Q2 Metals

Figure 1 Simon Gaivin, Vice President, ESG for Q2 Metals

Mr. Gaivin joined Q2 Metals in November 2024 and has played a pivotal role in strengthening relationships with community stakeholders, including First Nations and the town of Matagami, while supporting operational planning and permitting processes. His leadership and commitment to collaboration have made him an invaluable member of the Q2 Metals team.

As Vice President, ESG, Mr. Gaivin is spearheading Q2 Metals' ECOLOGO ® UL 2723 certification process, a rigorous third-party standard that recognizes environmental and social responsibility in mineral exploration. Achieving this certification demonstrates the Company's commitment to minimizing environmental impact, engaging meaningfully with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders, and embedding ESG best practices across all stages of exploration.

Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO, commented, " ESG has been a core value of Q2 since our inception, and appointing a leader from the Abitibi community reflects our deep commitment to not only the region itself but to Quebec and Canada. Over the past year, Simon has distinguished himself as an exemplary ambassador for the Company and as we continue to rapidly advance the Cisco Project, his role in guiding our community relations efforts has naturally evolved. Simon is a vital member of our team, and with his determination, creativity, and transparency, he will continue to strengthen our relationships as we work toward our shared goals. "

Simon Gaivin, Q2 Metals Vice President, ESG, said, " I am thrilled to have an expanded role with Q2 Metals, a company whose corporate values align perfectly with my own. I am passionate about building a sustainable operation that empowers local communities and fosters circular economies to protect and preserve the environment for future generations, particularly as a long-time resident of the area. I look forward to collaborating with Q2's driven and dynamic team to establish a global benchmark through the Cisco Lithium Project and across the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. "

About Simon Gaivin

Simon brings over 20 years of experience in community relations, regional development, and partnership management. His collaborative leadership, deep understanding of territorial dynamics, and strategic approach to social and economic issues make him a key player in advancing sustainable development and stakeholder engagement.

With a strong track record in institutional representation, community mobilization, and stakeholder consultation, Simon has held strategic positions with major regional organizations, including as Director of the UQAT Foundation and Alumni Association and as a contributor to the Regional Conference of Elected Officials of Abitibi-Témiscamingue . He also owned Le St-Honoré , a bakery, pâtisserie, and restaurant that quickly became a local landmark in Rouyn-Noranda. This experience rooted him deeply in the regional economy and in creating vibrant, attractive communities.

Deeply connected to local realities and recognized for his ability to build bridges between economic, political, and community spheres, Simon maintains close relationships with First Nations and local stakeholders.

As Vice-President of ESG, Simon leverages his expertise and extensive network to advance the company's environmental, social, and governance priorities, driving responsible, sustainable, and community-centered mining development. His inclusive approach and nuanced understanding of social acceptability and energy transition issues strengthen Q2 Metals' capacity to create shared value.

Finalist – Discovery of the Year

Q2 is proud to announce that the Cisco Lithium Project has been recognized by the Association de l'exploration minière du Québec ("AEMQ") as a finalist for the Discovery of the Year. The award will be announced at the upcoming XPLOR 2025 conference in Montreal, October 27-30.

The Company will attend the XLPOR 2025 conference, and attendees of the show can meet the team, learn more about Q2 Metals and the Cisco Lithium Project at booth #68.

Upcoming Events

Q2 is attending the following conferences and events:

Investissement Quebec
Critical and Strategic Minerals Trade Mission 		South Korea & Japan September 29 – October 3, 2025
The Hidden Gems Conference New York, NY October 20 – 21, 2025
IMARC Sydney, Australia October 21 – 23, 2025
XPLOR Montreal QC October 27 – 30, 2025

ABOUT AEMQ

Founded in 1975 under the initial name of the Prospectors Association of Quebec, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association aims to stimulate mineral exploration in Quebec and support the development of Quebec mining entrepreneurship.

The non-profit organization now brings together 1,100 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax specialists, lawyers, etc.) and 180 corporate members (junior and major mineral exploration companies, mining companies, geological and geophysical consulting firms, drilling companies, service companies, equipment manufacturers, etc.).

ABOUT Q2 Metals Corp.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

Cisco is comprised of 801 claims, totaling 41,253 hectares, with the main mineralized zone just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which transects the Project and leads to the Town of Matagami, rail head of the Canadian National Railway, approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. It is noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Drill testing continues with mineralization open at depth and along strike with potential for expansion at the Cisco Mineralized Zone. The 2025 Exploration Program is ongoing, with rolling assay results anticipated in the coming weeks and months as the Company works towards an initial mineral resource estimate.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne
President & CEO
Alicia@Q2metals.com 		Jason McBride
Investor Relations Manager
Jason@Q2metals.com
Chris Ackerman
Corporate Development
Chris@Q2metals.com

Telephone:  1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@Q2metals.com
www.Q2Metals.com

Social Media:
Follow the Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com .
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


