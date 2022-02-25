Gaming Investing News
The fact that Puzzles & Survival by 37GAMES won an award for Best Gameplay Innovation at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021 on February 18, 2022 merely rubber stamps the phenomenal success of this zombie-themed match-three game. The fact that it also recently topped 38 million downloads worldwide and still ranks as one of the top-grossing games in the U.S., Europe and Japan a whole year after its release doesn't seem particularly surprising considering how many times it has been recommended by both the App Store and Google Play.

Though it is hard to pin down the precise reasons for the cementing of Puzzles and Survival's continued success on Android and iOS, much can be said for the game's creative fusion of classic match-3 and wargame strategy gameplay. These exciting gameplay elements, coupled with the post-apocalyptic wasteland backdrop against which this all transpires, have rightfully earned significant acclaim from players and gaming content creators alike.

Furthermore, the Puzzles & Survival team's continual attempts to collect feedback from the game's global user base have helped provide the polished, unique, and rewarding gaming they have become accustomed to. Perhaps most notably, the game's wide range of collaboration and crossover events, namely the Godzilla and Glacial Mine Exploration crossover event, as well as the Locust Hunt and Multispecies Update events launched in collaboration with Discovery, resulted from the creators' persistent desire to make the most enriching and enthralling gaming experience possible .

These plaudits, acclaim, and popularity alike have only strengthened the creator's resolve and gratitude to the game's loyal user base, to whom its success will forever be indebted, as well as its continued growth. With that much in mind, a gift code, [PNSBEST], has been made available within the game, and an exciting new crossover event will be made available very soon, so make sure to keep an eye out, or download the game today if players haven't done so already .

Download: https://pse.is/3xb2m2

Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming Momentum Continues

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") highlighted today the strong start to calendar year 2022 for its iGaming division. The Company's iGaming division, which holds five Tier-1 gaming licenses across Europe and the United States, has delivered seven consecutive weeks of Net Gaming Revenue in excess of $1 million to begin the quarter and 10 straight weeks in total dating back to December. In January, the iGaming division achieved their highest revenue month with more than $6 million. This month, the Company's casino brands have reported record levels of first-time depositing users since the acquisition of Lucky Dino a year ago. Additionally, cross-selling initiatives across brands have been a strong tailwind to-date in 2022.

"Despite the challenges reflected in our second quarter fiscal 2022 results announced earlier this week, our iGaming business continues to see strong momentum to start the calendar year," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Consistently eclipsing net gaming revenue of $1 million per week is a testament to the success of our work to migrate off of Bet Construct and onto our proprietary Idefix platform."

Keep reading... Show less

holoride and HTC debut ride-ready glasses for in-car entertainment

Holoride the company advancing the future of in- vehicle entertainment, today announced it is partnering with HTC VIVE the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem. Through this partnership, holoride will deploy its extended reality (XR) technology in VIVE Flow, a compact and lightweight immersive glasses device, to transport users from the backseat of a car to an imaginative world filled with content around every turn, including both VR and traditional 2D content. VIVE Flow will be the first holoride-ready VR device for series integration in cars in the scope of the company's market launch in the second half of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

AMOBEAR STUDIO RELEASES THE FIRST NFT MULTIVERSE GAME - HEROSERI

With HeroSeri's recent passing TechRate Audit Test, the project of Amobear Studio has become more promising than ever. After building solid communities worldwide, HeroSeri will head towards Seed Sale & Private Sale in February. HeroSeri's Developers have high hopes that the game will redefine the concept of NFT projects.

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its fourth quarter for the period ending December 31, 2021 .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Playtika Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming entertainment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate Playtika's potential strategic alternatives to maximize value for stockholders. As part of the process, the Board intends to consider a full range of strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company or other possible transactions.

Playtika has retained The Raine Group as its financial advisor to assist with the strategic review process and has retained Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel.

Keep reading... Show less

MASS MARKET METAVERSE MOBILE GAMING ARRIVES WITH THE LAUNCH OF INFINITE ARCADE

Infinite Arcade today launches to empower mobile games makers to easily introduce metaverse dynamics like 'Play and Earn' and NFTs into thousands of existing and new mobile games. Infinite Arcade is backed by industry-leading mobile games self-publishing platform Coda which proudly has 15,000 mobile games developers and ten million gamers in its ecosystem.

Keep reading... Show less

