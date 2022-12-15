Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

GamingInvesting News

- 37 Games, the publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 game Puzzles and Survival is releasing the Dinosaur Resurgence update for the winter holidays to day.

Along with the Dinosaur Resurgence update, the first episode of the official Puzzles and Survival live action video series, titled "The Mysterious Footprint", has also been released. Each of the 4 episodes in the video series will follow development in the game's narrative and will be released alongside future content updates.

Link t o the First Video: https://youtu.be/ubPtrMepw2k

Dinosaurs Awakened on Tomoyo's Birthday

Tomoyo thought her birthday would be the same as it was the previous few years, and she expected to celebrate her good fortune with the other survivors in her sanctuary. However, her festivities would be disrupted by a mysterious letter from Origin Technologies.

Origin had been secretly conducting experiments on fossils, and the dinosaurs they had resurrected escaped into the wild, where many of them were turned into zombies, including the Tyrannosaurus variant known as the Invictus Rex. However, the escape was no accident, and had been planned by Origin Technologies for quite some time. Now, long-extinct creatures from 65 million years ago have been found outside of the sanctuary.

How will the survivors cope with these creatures from another timeline?

Play the game and watch the live action series to find ou t.

Seven Holiday Themed Events

In Dinosaur Resurgence, players will have to protect themselves and other survivors from the dinosaurs over seven holiday themed events. They will have to raise dinosaurs, help escort unmutated dinosaurs home, and work together with alliance members to defeat the Invictus Rex.

Multiple All-new Skins & Items

For players who enjoy item collection, this new update features both dinosaur-themed and holiday-themed items and skins, as well as items with anime and science fiction themes. Every player can choose an awesome new look this new yea r.

Celebrating Major Milestones with a Gift Code

Puzzles and Survival has been downloaded over 50 million times, has been featured on the iOS and Google Play app stores multiple times, and is one of the top grossing games in the United States , Europe , and Japan .

To celebrate these milestones, and to express their heartfelt gratitude, the Puzzles & Survival team is offering the following gift code PNSREX so that every player can celebrate along with them.

The Dinosaur Resurgence update for Puzzles and Survival has been officially released! You and all of your friends should hurry up and experience all of the awesome content as soon as possibl e.

For more updates about events and activities, please visit the following links below:

Download Link on Store: https://pse.is/4lcd3j

Official Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puzzles--survival-has-released-its-holiday-update-dinosaur-resurgence-and-the-first-episode-of-a-live-action-video-series-301704030.html

SOURCE 37Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mytaverse Announces Partnership with Ready Player Me to Bring Individuality to the Enterprise Metaverse

- Mytaverse is pleased to announce their leading enterprise metaverse software will integrate Ready Player Me's best-in-the-world avatars.

Founded in 2020, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform for 3D immersive multiplayer environments. Major companies use Mytaverse's enterprise platform for virtual sales training, virtual product demonstrations, and more enterprise needs. The platform is hardware agnostic, meaning users can fire it up on any device they already have, including their computer or mobile phone.

To offer corporations the best-designed and functioning avatars, Mytaverse is integrating Ready Player Me's custom avatars into its platform. Ready Player Me allows users to custom design avatars, choosing from various skin tones, hairstyles, and more. These avatars' legs move, eyes appear realistic, and look more human than other metaverse providers' avatars.

Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, enterprise customers can render over 100 beautiful avatars in the Mytaverse at once–way more users than currently possible in Meta's and other companies' offerings. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me accomplish this high volume while maintaining high-quality graphics.

"Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, customizing your digital persona in our virtual world has risen to a whole new level," says Mytaverse CTO and co-founder Jaime Lopez . "With hundreds of different outfits, wardrobe selections, and accessories, our users can be as unique as they want. The highly optimized avatars from Ready Player Me play a crucial role in keeping the number of concurrent users beyond any other multiplayer environment with one single game server. The combination between high-quality graphics and high performance is the perfect recipe for our Metaverse enterprise solution."

Since Ready Player Me believes the metaverse isn't a single app–it's a network of millions of virtual worlds people visit–Mytaverse customers can use their avatars in Mytaverse and other metaverse companies that partner with Ready Player Me. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are making the most user-friendly version of the metaverse, and it's perfect for business needs.

Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are creating the future of enterprise software–today.

ABOUT MYTAVERSE
Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez , Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7 .6mm Seed Round in February 2022 , led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

ABOUT READY PLAYER ME
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 5,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mytaverse-announces-partnership-with-ready-player-me-to-bring-individuality-to-the-enterprise-metaverse-301703474.html

SOURCE Mytaverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oracle Teams Up With OneQode to Deliver Low-Latency Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

OneQode, Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, today announced it has joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

With OneQode now an OPN member, both companies will be able to provide enhanced offerings to enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on gaming, virtual and augmented reality and other high-performance applications.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEOPETS LAUNCHES FAERIE'S HOPE!

EMBARK ON A MAGICAL MATCH 3 ADVENTURE TODAY!

Neopets is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Match 3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pimax Launches VR Content Incentive Program

Company issues call to independent programmers to create virtual reality content for their new Pimax Crystal and Pimax Portal platforms

Pimax, developer & manufacturer of innovative VR products, today introduced a new Software Ecosystem Incentive Program to enlist independent developers to create new VR software for their Crystal headset and Portal four-in-one gaming device.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IAS Partners with Gadsme to Provide Greater Transparency for In-Game Advertising Performance

The partnership will help advertisers measure media quality for their in-game campaigns

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group acquires AskGamblers

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc. The total consideration is EUR 45 million of which EUR 20 million will be paid in cash on closing, EUR 10 million twelve months after closing and the EUR 15 million balance 24 months after closing. Closing is expected in Q1 2023.

Askgamblers.com is an award-winning website recognised as a well-trusted website source in the iGaming industry with strong brand recognition by users. Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com build on GiG Media's strategy to diversify its business. With this acquisition, GiG Media cements its position in the industry as the leading casino affiliate.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

