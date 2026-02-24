Purpose Investments Closes the Market

Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments ("Purpose" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate their new listing of the Purpose Credit Opportunities Class (TSX: CROC).

The Purpose Credit Opportunities Class provides access to the diversified, high-conviction fixed income strategy of the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund (TSX: CROP) through a corporate class structure that seeks to enhance after-tax returns for investors. Through corporate credit investment strategies grounded in deep fundamental analysis, the fund invests primarily in debt and equity securities of non-investment-grade-rated, publicly traded issuers. It features an actively managed approach designed to enhance returns and help investors retain more of what they earn.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

