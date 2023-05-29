Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 8,850,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

