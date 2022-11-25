Energy Investing News

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 23, 2022 from $2,000,000 to $3,750,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 53,571,429 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145789

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumTSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 28,571,429 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $2,000,000.03. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that a winter exploration drill program at the Hook Lake Project has been approved by the joint venture partners with drilling to commence in January 2023. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"We appreciate the ongoing support of our partners Cameco and Orano in the advancement of this important project," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "With its proximity to the two largest uranium discoveries of the last decade and our encouraging results to date, we continue to see immense opportunity for discovery at this project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company" ) today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO will provide an update on the Company's three ongoing drill programs including its Flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture with Partners Cameco and Orano live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 11 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 11, 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement of flow-through units and common share units of the Company which was completed on December 17, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are currently due to expire on December 17, 2022 and the Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 17, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located near Uranium City, Saskatchewan .

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Fortune Bay's News Release dated November 1, 2022 , titled " Fortune Bay Announces Positive PEA For Goldfields Project, Saskatchewan ", outlines the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Goldfields PEA, which provides a base case assessment for developing the Goldfields mineral resource by conventional open pit mining methods, and gold recovery with a standard free milling flowsheet. In summary, the economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.

PEA Highlights:
  • Robust economics with after-tax net present value ("NPV") (discount rate 5%) of C$285M , internal rate of return ("IRR") of 35.2% and payback of 1.7 years estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce
  • Average annual gold production of 101,000 ounces over life of mine ("LOM"), with an average of 122,000 ounces per year in the first 4 years
  • 8.3 year LOM producing 835,000 ounces of gold
  • Average cash cost of US$778 /oz and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$889 /oz gold
  • Initial capital expenditure of C$234M

The PEA technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated mineral resource estimate and environmental, permitting and social aspects. The technical report is available on the Fortune Bay Corp. company profile at www.sedar.com , and is also available on the Company website www.fortunebaycorp.com .

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43–101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan . The Project comprises 12 mineral dispositions, covering approximately 5,000 hectares, and is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits and numerous other gold prospects and occurrences. The Project is located within a historical mining area and benefits from established infrastructure, including a road and hydro-powerline to the Box deposit. Nearby facilities and services in Uranium City include bulk fuel, civil contractors, and a commercial airport. The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns (over 1,000 drill holes) and historical mining studies by previous owners of the Project. The current total gold resource for Box and Athona (effective date September 1, 2022 ) stands at 979,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value- add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining and metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, including future Project opportunities, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward- looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c4183.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Multiple Phases of Diamond Drilling Totalling 10,000 Metres at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multiple Phases of Diamond Drilling Totalling 10,000 Metres at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a multi-phased drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 10,000 metres of diamond drilling over three phases to be completed by September of next year and is fully funded for the drill campaign.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery

Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of an airborne geophysical survey on the Charcoal and Castor uranium projects. Both projects are 100% owned by the Company and located in the prolific Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drill Mobilization Underway at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Drill Mobilization Underway at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is mobilizing a drill and crew to commence drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project by the end of the month. Drilling last winter on the project was successful in identifying the Gizmo zone with uranium grades up to 0.21% U3O8 intersected in one of four holes drilled on the target exhibiting strong alteration and geochemical values. Permits are in place and approximately 3,000m of drilling in 12 holes are planned on various targets that were developed by the recent airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) survey flown over the project in August. The Wollaston project is well located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) and Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Consolidated Uranium will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Virginia Energy (the " Virginia Energy Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the " Transaction "). Virginia Energy owns 100% of the Coles Hill Uranium Project (" Coles Hill " or the " Project ") located in south central Virginia, United States, which is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the U.S. and among the largest projects by total uranium resources in the world. The Project is held through a subsidiary of Virginia Energy, Virginia Uranium, Inc., which controls the mineral rights, certain surface rights, and leasehold development and operating rights at Coles Hill.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×