Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report the discovery of a 4 th gold zone on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (Figure 1). Grab* samples from the new Panthera Gold Zone (" PGZ" ) returned up to 9.87 gt gold . The zone was explored briefly last fall, and more work is planned for 2023. Puma's work continues to prove the presence of a large porphyryepithermal gold system at Williams Brook with the potential for multiple deposits on the large land package.

Figure 1: Main Gold Zones of the Williams Brook Property is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ed9b18-e6be-49db-8135-90e41a81cca5

PANTHERA GOLD ZONE

The Panthera Gold Zone ("PGZ") is located about 12 kilometres northeast of the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") along strike of the O'Neil Gold Trend (Figure 1). The discovery has the same geological characteristics as the other gold zones on the Williams Brook property: altered rhyolite containing mineralized quartz veins. Last fall, three (3) trenches were excavated for a total of 310 metres. The trenches exposed gold in quartz veins at surface that graded 9.87 g/t Au, 8.67 g/t Au, 7.45 g/t, 6.18 /gt Au, 5.92 g/t Au, 5.15 g/t Au, 4.05 g/t gold and 3.27 g/t Au.

This new gold discovery, similar to the Lynx Gold Zone, is located at the contact of a low/high magnetic anomaly and coincides with significant gold enrichment in soil samples collected by Puma in 2022 (Figure 2). Puma's soil survey covered 3.8 km x 1.5 km and identified six (6) distinct gold anomalies over a 2.5 km trend. The success of the preliminary sampling on the newly identified Panthera Gold Zone is very encouraging, and follow-up work is planned for 2023.

Figure 2: Grab* samples and gold soil anomalies at the Panthera Gold Zone is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/625174b5-fc60-47c5-b895-ad9cd4139342

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.


ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

The Williams Brook Project is comprised of 6 claim blocks covering more than 46,000 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby. The land package is located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region.

The Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") is Puma's main area of focus. It is interpreted to be a mineralized felsic dome within a large gold system. It was discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface samples and later recognized at depth in 2021 by hole WB21-02 that intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m . A follow-up 10,000 m (113 holes) drilling program identified several new high-grade veins at Lynx, including 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 m (WB 22-66), 34.93 g/t gold over 3.00 m (WB22-23), and 22.38 g/t Au over 3.20 m (WB22-36) and identified three (3) gold enrichment zones along the 750 m strike length stripped to date.

A large orogenic/epithermal gold system is present at Williams Brook. Surface exploration work has identified several additional gold targets along the extension of the OGT and other gold trends on the large land package, including the Cougar ("CGZ"), Jaguar ("JGZ") and Panthera ("PGZ") Gold Zones.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Grab samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample was dried, crushed, and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks for every batch of surface samples. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22).
Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #408 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has launched a significant metallurgical study at its Williams Brook Gold Project following exceptional results from a preliminary metallurgical test conducted this past summer. Mineral processing recovered up to 99.7% gold from samples drilled in 2021 at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

The larger-scale testing is designed to increase the representativity of the initial results and enhance the gold recovery at the Lynx Gold Zone. The expanded test will be instrumental in optimising Puma's ongoing development at the LGZ and will provide valuable data as the Company prepares for a bulk sample.

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Puma Exploration Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 16:00 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the Cougar Gold Zone ("CGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 60.10 gt Au in an initial stripping program (Figure 1).

The Cougar Gold Zone hosts high-grade gold in quartz veins discovered in three (3) small areas recently uncovered by stripping. Other grab samples returned 25.20 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Au, and 3.17 g/t Au . Similarly, to the Lynx Gold Zone, the gold is found in quartz veins along a rhyolite-sediment contact. This fall's stripping program at the CGZ aimed to test soil anomalies, trenching and one drill intercept of 54.20 g/t Au over 2.8 metres conducted by previous operators in 2008.

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA.  The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core.  Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada .  A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Gold Port Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gold Port Corporation)

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods.  The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana .  The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent.  A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource.  Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-initiates-metallurgical-test-program-301725642.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3600.html

Strategic Metals Announces Alotta Property Option

Strategic Metals Announces Alotta Property Option

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE:BNN)(OTCQB:BNNHF) ("Benjamin") under which Benjamin can acquire a 60% interest in the Alotta project, located in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory

The Alotta project hosts an un-drilled porphyry prospect that is situated in a similar geological setting and in close proximity to Western Copper and Gold's Casino Deposit. Alotta is marked by a pronounced magnetic low that coincides with a strong, multi-element soil geochemical anomaly. The core of the geochemical anomaly is enriched in copper, gold and molybdenum and measures 4 km by 1 km. It is surrounded by a distal halo with high lead, zinc and silver values. The Alotta soil geochemical signature exhibits classical features commonly associated with large porphyry deposits. The property is permitted for advanced exploration and only requires an induced polarization survey prior to drill testing.

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-026 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 189.2 m from surface within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.90 g/t Au over 289.7 m in 170 m step-out
  • Hole V-22-027 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 250.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.69 g/t Au over 481.5 m
  • Results extend strike length of the mineralized core of the Valley intrusion to southeast, adding significant tonnage to known mineralization
  • Metallurgical testing of Valley drill core set to advance understanding of gold recovery and project economics
  • Assays still pending for 13 of 32 holes (6,003 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon, and the commencement of metallurgical testing. Holes V-22-026 and V-22-027, drilled to the southeast of previously announced holes V-22-014 (285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and V-22-007 (410.0 m @ 1.89 gt Au), extend the strike length of the near-surface, well-mineralized corridor at Valley by 172 m to at least 550 m (open). V-22-027 returned the longest mineralized intersection seen at Valley to date, with potential for higher grades immediately above this hole based on nearby results. Assays remain pending for 6,003 m of the 2022 Rogue drill program

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first three drill holes of the fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. These three holes were part of a six-hole program (977.1 metres) that tested a new near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target (see Figure 1). All three of the holes returned high-grade gold assays, including some of the richest intercepts yet reported from the project

Drillholes 22MJ021 and 22MJ022 both encountered significant high-grade gold at depths of less than 20 metres below surface. The best intercept in this round of results was 15.5m of 13.09 g/t gold in 22MJ021, which began just below the covering glacial sediments at 11m downhole depth. Importantly, these holes were drilled perpendicular to the drilling orientation favoured in the previous campaigns and appear to have successfully confirmed that the observed cross-structures host significant mineralization.

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional eleven holes ( 9,042.1m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

The past two years have seen the most concerted exploration effort Golden Summit ever undertaken on the project with the drilling of over 83,000 meters holes in 130 holes, additional geophysics (CSAMT and AMT) and soil sampling. The drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and has extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly has not  been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.

Additional geophysics was completed on the Saddle Zone, which lies 4km east of the Dolphin/Cleary Zone. The Saddle Zone is comprised of series of narrow veins that correlate well with strong gold in soil geochemistry. Like the Cleary Hill Zone, the Saddle Zone also hosts a historic high-grade gold producer, the American Eagle (60,000 ounces at 1.6 oz/t Au).

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Dolphin

GS2220

371.9

-70

360

49.6

70

20.4

0.61






135.2

153.5

18.3

1.97






215.9

251

35.1

0.97











GS2216

821.6

-70

360

128.1

569.6

441.5

0.62


including




437.6

473.6

36

1


including




517.5

569.6

52.1

1.22






636.4

638.4

2

58.5











GS2219

715.7

-70

360

329

648

319

0.63


including




329

374

45

0.96


including




450.4

533

82.6

0.87











GS2224

1074.1

-70

360

604.4

955.2

350.8

0.58


including




604.4

668.7

64.3

0.85











GS2210

1188.4

-70

360

523.3

840.3

317

0.67











GS2228

537.7

-70

360

241.3

259.3

18

0.96


including




273.5

317.5

44

2.56


including




298.7

300.9

2.2

25.2






352.7

456.9

104.2

1.23


including




352.7

354.5

1.7

17.3











GS2230

1229.6

-70

360

421.2

866.9

445.7

0.81


including




738.8

866.9

128.1

1.58


including




738.8

741.9

3.1

17.1


including




812

815.4

3.4

17.8






1217

1220

3

13.2











GS2163

732.4

-70

360

121

163.7

42.7

1.1






339.9

370.9

31

2.29






502.2

593.4

91

1

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Holes GS2228, GS2230, and GS2163 were drilled on the Dolphin side of the CVS, while GS2229 was drilled on the Cleary side.  Holes GS2228 was entirely within schists in the northern part of the CVS, while GS2230 and GS2163 were within intrusive for the upper part of the holes, with the stronger mineralization occurring within the schists in the footwall of the intrusive. GS2229, on the Cleary side, was drilled as a deeper test of the CVS and located approximately 600 metres south of the historic Cleary Hill Mine workings.

Kristina Walcott , President and CEO stated : "The 2020 – 2022 program continues to be tremendously successful returning broad intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrates the existence of a broader higher grade corridor within the interpreted CVS".

CLEARY

Drilled in a north-south fence line, GS2229, GS2233, and GS2235 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS. Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2229

796.9

-70

360

485

746

261

0.76


including




572

662

90

1.25


including




656

659

3

13











GS2233

827.8

-70

360

211.3

244.5

33.2

0.86






542

574.1

32.1

0.88











GS2235

746

-70

360

512

557.8

45.8

0.84






594.7

677.8

83.1

1.17


including




665.8

666.8

1

56.8

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Links to Drill Plan Map & Cross Section – 479350E
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/drill_plan_map.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/section_479350e.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c3572.html

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program has re-commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The first hole of the Phase 2 program, GEM22-03 was completed in December 2022 and drilling of the second Phase 2 hole began in the second week of January 2023 . Borehole GEM23-04 is targeting a strong conductive anomaly approximately 0.73 miles (1.17 kilometres) northwest of hole GEM22-02 and is planned to test the deepest part of the Gemini basin to an estimated depth of 2,000 feet (609.75 metres).

