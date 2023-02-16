Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property agreement to add silver exposure to its current precious metals assets in Northern New Brunswick. The new acquisition, the Brunswick Au-Ag Property, with grab samples grading up to 1,300 gt Ag and 2.42 gt Au adds 454 claims (10,554 ha) to Puma's landholdings, now totalling 60,554 ha (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Puma's assets and landholdings in Northern New Brunswick is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0798227c-a079-4fc6-94f5-53f2b7b5a295

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, commented, " With this acquisition, we seized the opportunity to add significant exposure to silver and increase the number of prospective targets for gold exploration on our already large holdings in Northern New Brunswick. The new claims are next to the historical Brunswick #12 and #6 mines that produced more than 700 M Oz Ag combined*. Recent prospecting work completed on the claims returned not only exceptional silver grades but also significant gold mineralization. This is a compelling reason for us to investigate this area further. The property has seen very little exploration work to date, and our team is excited to test its potential for precious and strategic metals".

ABOUT THE BRUNSWICK AU-AG PROPERTY

The Brunswick Au-Ag property (Figure 2) is strategically located close to two (2) renowned base metals mines. Contiguous to the new property, the Brunswick #12 Mine operated from 1964 to 2013 and produced 449 M Oz Ag*. Only 2 km away, the Brunswick #6 Mine operated from 1966 to 1983 and produced 261 M Oz Ag*. * (Historic production numbers and grades provided by New Brunswick Energy & Mines, Minerals and Petroleum Division ).

Figure 2: Location of the Brunswick Au-Ag property is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a27d97c4-f205-4f46-ad25-4712879e1519

Initial prospection and sampling conducted on the property by a local prospector in 2022 confirmed the presence of high-grade silver and gold mineralization grading up to 1,300 g/t Ag and 2.42 g/t Au in a Devonian felsic intrusion.

Only limited fieldwork has been conducted on the intrusive rock as most of the effort was directed historically to the known Bathurst #12 horizon to chase VMS deposits. A small trenching operation conducted in 2022 returned high-grade samples along a 125 m-long zone with 661 g/t Ag + 0.48 g/t Au, 531 g/t Ag + 0.55 g/t Au and 376 g/t Ag + 0.56 g/t Au within the felsic intrusive rock, close to the contact with metasediments.

Puma is currently compiling data to evaluate the property's potential and to define exploration targets for the upcoming summer program. Puma's main focus remains the Williams Brook Property, where a winter drilling program will begin shortly.

Over the past 24 months, the Company has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims held by different landowners through a series of separate transactions. Most mining claims have seen little to no modern exploration work and have never been explored as a major unique land package. Puma's discoveries and successful exploration model at the Williams Brook property may lead to additional discoveries on the new land package and continue to add to the region's precious metal inventory.

BRUNSWICK AU-AG PROPERTY OPTION AGREEMENT

To earn a 100% undivided interest in the Brunswick Au-Ag property, Puma agrees to:

  1. Issue 150,000 common shares of the Company and a $10,000 cash payment to the seller on the signing of the agreement;
  2. Issue 200,000 common shares of the Company and a $10,000 cash payment to the seller at the end of the due diligence period ending July 1, 2023;
  3. Conduct $80,000 of exploration work on the property between July 1 and December 30, 2023;
  4. Issue 200,000 common shares of the Company and make a $20,000 cash payment to the seller on or before July 1, 2024;
  5. Issue 250,000 common shares of the Company and make a $25,000 cash payment to the seller on or before July 1, 2025;
  6. Issue 350,000 common shares of the Company and make a $30,000 cash payment to the seller on or before July 1, 2026.

Additional performance payments:

  1. Make a $25,000 cash payment to the seller upon a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA to be defined in the definitive agreement);
  2. Make a $50,000 cash payment to the seller upon a positive feasibility study (FS to be defined in the definitive agreement);
  3. Make a one-time cash payment of $100,000 to the seller upon commercial production (commercial production to be defined in the definitive agreement).

The seller will retain a 2% NSR (net smelter return) royalty on any commercial production from the property. Puma may purchase 50% of the NSR royalty (or 1%) for $1 million at any time. Puma retains the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty held by the seller. The transaction is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Under its Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, Puma has granted 3,950,000 incentive Stock Options to certain Company directors, advisors, and consultants. The options vest immediately and are exercisable at $0.25 per common share until February 15, 2025.

UPCOMING GOLD INVESTOR EVENTS

Puma management will be available to discuss the Company's recent news and proposed developments at the following upcoming events:

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Project is comprised of 6 claim blocks covering more than 50,000 ha in Northern New Brunswick, an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby. Since 2021, Puma has made 4 significant gold discoveries at Williams Brook, with gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins at surface. An aggressive exploration program is planned for 2023, including a minimum of 6,000 m of drilling and a 4,000 T bulk sample.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Grab samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample was dried, crushed, and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks for every batch of surface samples. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") in New Brunswick, Canada.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report the discovery of a 4 th gold zone on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (Figure 1). Grab* samples from the new Panthera Gold Zone (" PGZ" ) returned up to 9.87 gt gold . The zone was explored briefly last fall, and more work is planned for 2023. Puma's work continues to prove the presence of a large porphyryepithermal gold system at Williams Brook with the potential for multiple deposits on the large land package.

Figure 1: Main Gold Zones of the Williams Brook Property is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ed9b18-e6be-49db-8135-90e41a81cca5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #408 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has launched a significant metallurgical study at its Williams Brook Gold Project following exceptional results from a preliminary metallurgical test conducted this past summer. Mineral processing recovered up to 99.7% gold from samples drilled in 2021 at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

The larger-scale testing is designed to increase the representativity of the initial results and enhance the gold recovery at the Lynx Gold Zone. The expanded test will be instrumental in optimising Puma's ongoing development at the LGZ and will provide valuable data as the Company prepares for a bulk sample.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

  • Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear are converging.
    • 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2)
      • Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone
    • 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3)
      • Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Resource Investing

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Gold Investing

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1

×