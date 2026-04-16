PSA Singapore Strengthens Global Maritime Leadership with Motorola Solutions' Technology

PSA Singapore has chosen Motorola Solutions ' (NYSE: MSI) advanced TETRA digital radio communications to strengthen safety and efficiency across its operations while supporting its ongoing expansion through the Tuas Mega Port project.
"PSA Singapore is a strategic hub for global trade that facilitates the movement of more than 40 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) shipping containers annually across 600 ports around the world," said Philbert Chua, container division managing director, PSA Singapore. "The development of the Tuas Mega Port is a long-term strategic investment that leverages advanced technologies and innovations to strengthen Singapore's competitiveness, resilience and agility in managing the growing complexities and challenges of global supply chains."
Motorola Solutions' TETRA network supports more than 4,000 users with an average of 540,000 voice calls made every day to coordinate complex, 24/7 port operations and maintain safety as containers, vessels and staff move between terminals.
Tuas Mega Port will become the world's largest, fully automated container terminal and is being developed in four phases. When fully operational in the 2040s, the Tuas Port will be capable of handling up to 65 million TEU shipping containers annually.
"Our 20-year relationship with PSA Singapore is built on a shared understanding that safety is the foundation of productivity," said Rajat Gupta, vice president for Asia Middle East & Africa, Motorola Solutions. "As Tuas Port scales to become the world's largest container terminal, our focus remains on providing the secure and reliable communication and services that personnel need to collaborate seamlessly every day."
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
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