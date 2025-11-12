Protolabs Significantly Expands U.S. Metal 3D Printing Capacity

As more industries turn to metal 3D printing for end-use production applications, the digital manufacturer has expanded its capabilities and capacity for increased scalability
Protolabs has significantly expanded its U.S. manufacturing capacity in 2025 in response to rising domestic demand for metal 3D-printed parts. The multi-pronged approach includes investing in increased additive manufacturing capacity for scalability and focused industry certifications to serve a greater variety of applications within key segments.
Protolabs recently added four large-format, dual-laser Colibrium Additive M2 metal printers to allow for more metal 3D printing capacity. The technology can produce complex, lightweight structures, making it an ideal fit for medical device, aerospace, and defense industries that often tap into advanced metal 3D printing for end-use production applications.
The new printers were installed at a recently opened Raleigh, N.C., facility dedicated to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) printing—an established additive manufacturing process for metal components. One of the largest in the nation, the 120,000 sq. ft. factory features nearly 40 DMLS printers, with production capacity of more than 8,000 parts monthly.
With medical device, aerospace, and defense industries leading adoption of metal 3D printing, Protolabs also recently gained ISO 13485 certification for its DMLS production facility and AS9100D for aerospace manufacturing.
"Protolabs' comprehensive additive manufacturing capabilities have made us the preferred partner for 3D‑printed parts in the U.S," said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of Protolabs. "We're sustaining our lead by listening to our customers and responding by investing in technologies that will continue to drive innovation."
At a recent open house, leaders from medical and aerospace industries gathered to discuss with additive manufacturing experts how Protolabs' suite of metal 3D printing technologies, secondary services, and engineering support benefit the product development process.
"Fundamentally, Protolabs' 3D printing capacity, expertise, and reputation for speed and quality offer a compelling combination for businesses in these sectors, whether it be rapid prototyping or final production," said Kenny Capps, director of 3D printing manufacturing operations.
This expansion supports the continued evolution of metal 3D printing, with emerging technologies, new materials, and improved secondary operations. Innovative customers can continue leveraging metal 3D printing for its design freedom and lightweighting capabilities but do so without sacrificing overall part quality in end-use applications.
