Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 29. Protolabs will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via this link and in the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.
To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least 5 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately 2 hours following the end of the conference call.
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Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Senior Manager, IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com
Media Contacts:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com
Skyya PR for Protolabs
Allie Potter
allie@skyya.com
218-766-8856