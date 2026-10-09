Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 29. Protolabs will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via this link and in the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least 5 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately 2 hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Senior Manager, IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contacts:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

Skyya PR for Protolabs
Allie Potter
allie@skyya.com
218-766-8856

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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