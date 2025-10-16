Protolabs Introduces Advanced CNC Machining Capabilities to Accelerate Rapid Prototyping and Product Development

Expanded machining service accelerates innovation with tighter tolerances, diverse finishes, and quality documentation—all with stateside, ITAR-compliance

Protolabs has announced the launch of advanced features within its automated CNC machining service, designed to empower engineers and product developers with reliable, high-quality milled parts at speed.

The expanded offer gives our customers access to end-use metal and plastic parts with tighter tolerances for added precision, diverse finishes to strengthen and cosmetically improve parts, plus fast and comprehensive quality documentation. Parts ordered with these features are shipped in as fast as five days from our ITAR- and AS9100-compliant facility.

"Expanding our capabilities with speed was driven by customer demand," said Chris Gottlieb, global product director for CNC machining. "This offering is a game-changer for engineers who need fast, reliable, and complex machined parts without sacrificing quality. No other manufacturer in the world combines these advanced capabilities with unmatched speed."

The digital manufacturer's comprehensive machining service is tailored for rapid prototyping and product development, from early-stage iterations to late-stage design validation. For industries such as aerospace and defense that are experiencing increasing demand, Protolabs' controlled ITAR-registered and AS9100-certified facilities ensure quality standards are strictly followed. Key benefits to engineers and product teams include:

  • Rapid turnaround and reliable delivery
  • Mass customization with no minimum order quantity restrictions
  • High-mix, low-volume needs
  • In-house manufacturing expertise and dedicated customer service and sales support throughout the process
  • Full documentation including quality reports, FAIs, and CoC
  • Intuitive quoting platform with real-time pricing and lead time adjustments
  • Acceptance of 2D technical drawings at time of quote

Protolabs' expanded service also allows engineers to scale up to production quantities. Once the engineer knows their prototypes are suitable for an application, those parts can be replicated in larger quantities.

The expanded machining options are available now through Protolabs' online quoting and ordering system.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

