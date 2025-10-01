Prospector Drills New Discovery: Hole ML25-31 Intersects 13.79 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 44m, Includes Higher-Grade Interval of 21.93 g/t Au over 24.65m

New "TESS" Zone is Steeply-Dipping and Remains Open Along Trend and at Depth.
Host Structure Traced on Surface for at Least 500m.
Numerous Additional High-Priority Drill Targets Identified in Immediate Vicinity.

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced final assay results for drill hole ML25-31. This hole was drilled in the "North Vein" region of the ML Project, Yukon and is the first ever hole in this area designed to test for multiple stacked or parallel gold-bearing structures co-incident with favourable surface geochemistry, LiDAR and World View datasets. The hole discovered a previously unknown high-grade gold and copper zone, now known as the TESS Zone, from 62 - 106m downhole. The hole also intersected the historic "North Vein" zone from 138 - 145.36m.

Table 1: ML25-031 - Significant Intervals

Zone Hole ID From 
(m)		 To 
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Au 
(g/t) 		Cu 
(%)		 Ag 
(g/t)
Tess ML25-031 62.00 106.00 44.00 13.79 1.84 38.08
Incl. 62.00 76.00 14.00 4.60 3.76 74.23
And 81.35 106.00 24.65 21.93 1.14 25.58
Incl. 92.00 106.00 13.00 37.88 0.21 5.11
Incl. 104.00 105.00 1.00 288.00 - -








North Vein And 138.00 145.36 7.36 5.69 1.16 22.21
Incl. 144.00 145.36 1.36 21.30 2.48 44.50

 

Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., PGeo., President, CEO and Co-Chairman of Prospector, stated: "This discovery represents an exciting new style of gold mineralization for the ML Project. The high-grade and near surface intercept occurs within a distinct zone that is coincident with a diagnostic surface geochemical signature. Our team has successfully traced this trend on surface for at least 500m. Moreover, analyses of project wide datasets reveal the presence of numerous similar structural features that have not previously been drill tested."

Jodie Gibson P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration added "The high grade gold and copper mineralization on the Tess is a new and very unique style of reduced intrusion related gold mineralization (RIRGS) and demonstrates the potential for very high-grade mineralization on the margins of these systems outside of 'typical' intrusive host rocks. At ML, our exploration to date, combined with assessment of historic data, indicate multiple target areas with a similar geologic, structural, and geochemical setting as the Tess-North Vein area."

Key Point Summary

  • Drill hole ML25-31 represents the first ever hole in the newly identified "TESS Zone". Results include a wide 44m intercept averaging 13.79 g/t Au, 1.84%Cu. & 38.08 g/t Ag starting at 62m downhole. This interval includes a higher-grade intercept of 21.94 g/t Au over 24.65m starting at 81.35m downhole. Mineralization remains open at depth and along trend.
  • The Tess Zone is a "blind discovery" due to the presence of a thin layer of erratic talus above the surface projection of mineralization. However, geological mapping and prospecting in early 2025 revealed a regionally significant footprint worthy of drill follow up. Drill hole ML25-31 was subsequently drilled to test an interpreted structural zone defined by geological mapping, prospecting as well as satellite imagery. The resultant discovery represents the widest intercept of high-grade gold drilled to date on the ML Project.
  • Follow up mapping and prospecting after hole ML25-31 was drilled subsequently identified numerous altered and mineralized surface occurrences along the projected trace of several mineralized corridors, suggesting the exploration potential for additional TESS Zone discoveries remains very high.
  • Significant values of Copper (Cu), Silver (Ag), Bismuth (Bi), and Tellerium (Te) accompany high-grade gold at the TESS Zone; including values up to 11.7% Cu, 283 g/t Ag, 0.98% Bi, and 246 ppm Te. The gold values are strongly correlated with Bi and Te.
  • High-grade gold mineralization at the TESS Zone is associated with abundant coarse-grained Bi-Te minerals and local fine grained visible gold at the base of an up to 50m zone of strong sulfide mineralization with disseminated to massive arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite within calc-silicate to vuggy, silicified and clay altered clastic sedimentary units.

Prospector Metals Webinar

Prospector will be hosting a Webinar this morning at 10:00AM PST where CEO and Co-Chairman Rob Carpenter PhD. PGeo will discuss the significance of the results and answer questions in a Q&A.
Please join in the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81460692412

ML25-031

ML25-031 was drilled at a 160o azimuth and -60o dip and was designed to test an interpreted NE trending structural zone defined by geological mapping, prospecting, and satellite imagery that was coincident with the strongest mineralization intercepted in historic North Vein drilling. ML25-031 intercepted a new zone (Tess Zone) of strong sulfide mineralization with disseminated to massive arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite within calc-silicate to vuggy, silicified and clay altered rocks from 54 - 106m depth, with multiple instances of visible gold (VG) from approximately 104 - 105m depth. This is the first occurrence of VG ever noted on the ML Property, and the visible gold mineralization is associated with abundant coarse-grained Bi-Te minerals. Assays for the zone returned 44m of 13.79 g/t Au, 1.84% Cu, and 38.08 g/t Ag from 62m depth and include an upper zone of 14m of 4.60 g/t Au, 3.76% Cu, and 74.23 g/t Ag from 62m associated with semi-massive to massive pyrite-arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization within strong calc-silicate to silicified rocks with, local, zones of pervasive clay alteration. The lower zone returned 24.65m of 21.93 g/t Au, 1.14% Cu, and 25.58 g/t Ag, and includes 10 samples >10 g/t Au (up to 379 g/t Au). The mineralization is associated with a strongly calc-silicate altered unit with disseminated arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-BiTe minerals, and, locally, visible gold with abundant cross-cutting, black, sulfidic fractures. In general, the gold grade increases down the hole returning 13m of 37.88 g/t Au from 92m depth; including the interval with VG from 104 - 105m which averaged 288 g/t Au over 1m.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_003.jpg

Figure 1: ML25-031 from 62.36 - 70.71 with sample intervals and gold and copper grades. Red arrows mark the beginning of the sample intervals. 
To see other core photos: ML25-031_CorePhotos_30Sept2025.pdf

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_004.jpg

Figure 2: ML25-031 from 96.15 - 105.05 with sample intervals and gold grades. Red arrows mark the beginning of the sample intervals.
To see other core photos: ML25-031_CorePhotos_30Sept2025.pdf

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_005.jpg

Figure 3: Visible gold and associated minerals from 104 - 105m in ML25-031

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_005full.jpg

Table 2: ML25-031 - Tess Zone - Assay Table with Composited Intervals

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_006.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_006full.jpg

The historic North Vein occurrence was also intercepted from 138 - 145.36m depth in ML25-031 and consisted of disseminated to semi-massive arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization within a silicified to calc-silicate altered quartz grit unit. The zone returned 7.38m of 5.69 g/t Au, 1.16% Cu, & 22.21 g/t Ag from 138m depth; including 1m of 10 g/t Au, 2.02% Cu, & 44.2 g/t Ag from 138m and 1.36m of 21.3 g/t Au, 2.48% Cu, & 44.5 g/t Ag from 144m. Based on available data and the current interpretation of the Tess and North Vein the reported intervals are 70 - 75% true thickness.

ML25-032

ML25-032 was drilled as an over-cut to ML25-031 at a -50o. The hole intersected the Tess Zone at approximately 38m depth and it consists of an approximately 50m zone of strong alteration and fracturing as ML25-031, but the zone is more significantly oxidized and bleached due to proximity to surface. Assays for ML25-032 are currently pending, however, the alteration and mineralization in the two holes indicate the Tess Zone is steeply dipping, subparallel to the North Vein, and is open at depth and along strike.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_007.jpg

Figure 4: Plan map of 2025 Tess - North Vein Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_008.jpg

Figure 5: Cross-section of ML25-031 & 032 looking East

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_008full.jpg

Tess-North Vein Discussion

The Tess Zone occurs north of the historic North Vein occurrence and would not have been tested by historic drilling. At surface the Tess Zone is obscured by a thin layer of talus and is a blind discovery, however, subsequent mapping and prospecting has traced both the Tess and North Vein trends approximately 500m, uphill, to the ENE. Both zones are pervasively oxidized at surface and appear to have a strong association with jarosite alteration. This is significant because there are multiple, un/under explored, zones of jarosite alteration associated with interpreted ENE oriented structures within the broader Java - Tess - North Vein area based on LiDAR and satellite imagery and indicates strong potential for additional discoveries.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_009.jpg

Figure 5: Plan map of Java-Tess-North Vein area with gold in rocks and jarosite alteration from WorldView-3 satellite imagery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_009full.jpg

2025 ML Drill Program

The 2025 drill program on the ML Property has been completed and includes 39 holes over 6648.91 m, testing seven target areas (Table 3). The program was completed on budget, finishing 1648.91m higher then the originally planned 5,000 program. To date, assays have been received for 12 of the 39 holes and include hole ML25-31 discussed above as well as previously released results on the Skarn Ridge, Bueno, Rubble, and Java target areas (1). Analysis results for individual samples received to date range from trace to 379 g/t Au, from trace to 283 g/t Ag, and from trace to 11.70% Cu.

(1) See the Companies News Release dated September 2, 2025.

Table 3: Summary of ML 2025 Drilling by Target Area

Target # of Holes Meters Drilled
Bueno 14 2325.32
Skarn Ridge 18 2976.84
North Vein 2 315.01
Java 2 298.70
Rubble 1 281.94
Fishbowl 1 263.65
Lorrie 1 187.45
Total 39 6648.91

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_010.jpg

Figure 6: ML Property 2025 Drilling and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_010full.jpg

ML Project

The 100% owned ML Project is a reduced intrusion related gold system (RIRGS) located in the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada approximately 25km northeast of the former Brewery Creek Mine. The property consists of a contiguous land package covering approximately 10,869 hectares encompassing at least four Tombstone age intrusions and associated dikes and sills. Multiple high-grade occurrences are known on the project within a variety of geological environments including intrusion-hosted Au-Cu within sheeted veins-breccias; structurally controlled and disseminated Au-Cu within calc-silicate altered calcareous to clastic sedimentary units and mafic sills; high-grade vein hosted Au; and vein hosted Ag-Pb-Zn. Gold mineralization on ML has a distinct As-Bi-Te +/-W association and there is strong evidence for multiple mineralizing events across the property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_011.jpg

Figure 7: ML Property Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/268659_bcf0b819b4015bcf_011full.jpg

Assay Methodology & QA/QC

The diamond drilling on the ML Property consisted of NTW size core and was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. One half of the core was submitted for analysis, and the other half was held as retention in the original core box. The analytical work on the ML project was performed by AGAT Labs, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, located in Calgary, Alberta. All core samples were prepared using procedure 200-075 (Dry, crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method 202-051 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and 201-074 (multi-element analysis with aqua regia digest and ICP-OES/MS finish). Samples containing >10g/t Au were reanalysed using a 50g Fire Assay with a Gravimetric finish. Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% Cu, Pb, & Zn were reanalyzed using a 4-acid digest and ore grade ICP-OES analysis.

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standard, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed the data and detected no QA/QC issues.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Historical mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com or contact Prospector at 1-778-819-5520 or by email at info@prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to,the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects, including the ML Project, and the timing related thereto of the drill program, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268659

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prospector MetalsPPP:CCTSXV:PPPPrecious Metals Investing
PPP:CC
The Conversation (0)
1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th-10th, and 14th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. This listing marks a significant step in LaFleur Minerals' strategy to expand its global shareholder base and increase access to European capital markets.

The Company joined Tradegate in order to enhance visibility and accessibility to European and international investors, during an exciting and pivotal time in its exploration and development activities, as LaFleur Minerals transitions from explorer to fully-integrated gold producer at its flagship Beacon Gold Mill located in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. As the Company continues to expand its presence throughout new markets, Tradegate provides LaFleur Minerals with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, international and growing pool of investors, further solidifying its commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%