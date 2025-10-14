Propel to report Q3 2025 financial results

Propel to report Q3 2025 financial results

Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer, before market open on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Conference details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time:

8:30 a.m. EST

RapidConnect:

Click here

Toll-free North America:

1-888-699-1199

Local Toronto:

1-416-945-7677

Webcast:

Click here

Replay:

1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 PIN: 00447 #

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/14/c3982.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

