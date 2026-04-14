Propel to report Q1 2026 financial results

Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2026, after market close on Monday, May 4, 2026. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer before market open on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
Conference details are as follows:
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Date:
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Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Time:
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8:30 a.m. EDT
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RapidConnect:
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Toll Free North America:
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1-888-699-1199
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Local Toronto:
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1-416-945-7677
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Webcast:
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Replay:
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1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (PIN: 89337 #)
About Propel
Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access almost 2 million loans and lines of credit and almost 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.
Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.
SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.
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