PROPEL HOLDINGS LAUNCHES FRESHLINE AND SECURES ADDITIONAL US$150 MILLION COMMITMENT

Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced an additional commitment of up to US$150 million alongside the official launch of FreshLine, the unsecured personal line-of-credit product developed in partnership with Column.

This commitment from Propel's partners -- the largest single commitment for any of Propel's programs to date -- supports the national roll-out of FreshLine and positions the Company to drive accelerated growth across the United States throughout 2026 and beyond. The structure reinforces Propel's capital-efficient operating model and reflects continued confidence in the Company's AI-powered platform and ability to scale new credit programs.

This commitment is incremental to the previously announced $60 million commitment from Mesirow, bringing total committed capital supporting FreshLine up to $210 million.

As announced on November 6, FreshLine expands Propel's presence into a new customer segment and states not previously served by the Company's existing product and partnership portfolios, significantly increasing Propel's U.S. addressable market. Designed specifically for the large U.S. near-prime segment, consumers often underserved by traditional lenders, it expands responsible access to credit while creating a meaningful new growth opportunity for Propel.

"With FreshLine now live and backed by the largest commitment in our history, we are entering 2026 with significant momentum to scale this program," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer of Propel Holdings. "FreshLine expands our ability to serve the large and growing near-prime consumer segment, where demand for responsible credit remains significant."

The commitment strengthens Propel's diversified capital structure which supports scalable fee-based revenue growth while maintaining balance sheet discipline.

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access almost 2 million loans and lines of credit and almost three billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.

Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.

