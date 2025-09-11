Progressive Planet Announces Record Q1 Revenue, Gross Profit, and Net Income

 Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN,OTC:ASHXF) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide highlights for the first quarter ended July 31, 2025 .

Financial Highlights include the following when compared to the first quarter of the prior year:

  • Net income increased 328% to $1,597,712 ,
  • Revenue increased by 27% to $5,914,187 ,
  • Gross profit increased by 46% to $2,276,982 , and
  • The Company repaid $412,839 of its long-term bank debt .

During the most recently completed fiscal year that ended on April 30, 2025 , annual revenues were flat, as was disclosed in the news release issued on August 21, 2025 . This changed in the current quarter, where the company saw material growth in revenue compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The revenue increase was driven by strong demand for the Company's products across all major product categories.

The Company also enjoyed higher gross margins (38.5% in the current quarter compared to 33.5% in the comparable quarter), in part by controlling fixed costs while increasing revenues. As a result, the Company achieved record gross profit in the current quarter.

"All the credit is due to our team of 60 people working in unison to grow shareholder value while making products that we are all proud of," stated Steve Harpur , CEO.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025 , and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This news release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. This measure, Gross Margin, is referred to as "non-IFRS" measures and is defined below. The Company's management believes this non-IFRS measure provides investors with additional information for the analysis of the Company's results of operations, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another. The Company's management uses non-IFRS financial measures to make operating decisions, as they facilitate additional internal comparisons of the Company's performance to historical results and to competitors' results.

Gross margin: This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia , is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet . By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America . For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Register for our upcoming webinar with Radius Research where CEO Stephen Harpur reviews, discusses, and answers investors questions on Progressive Planet's F2025 Annual Results (Apr) and Q1 F2026 (July) financial results.

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 17 @ 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Public Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4117575248650/WN_9srw-7G4TMCQMGk3rHiBrw

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:
This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada .

Progressive Planet Solutions

Progressive Planet Solutions

Exploration and Production of Energy Storage Materials

Progressive Planet Announces Important Appointments

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Sheppard and Nicole Stefenelli to the company's Advisory Board, and Dr. Chad Vecitis to its research team.

Progressive Planet Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 7,000,000 units (" Units "), at $0.20 per unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000 .

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for $0.25 per share for a period of two years. In the event the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.30 per share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital. Countryman Investments Ltd., a company of which David Richardson is the principal, intends to subscribe for 500,000 units in this placement.  Mr. Richardson is a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares.

Eligible finders may receive up to a 5% cash finder's fee and up to 10% finder's fee warrants.  Each finder's fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.20 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Progressive Planet Advances PozGlass SCM Testing

 Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), announces that it has engaged C&CS Atlantic Inc. to complete  testing required to commercially launch PozGlass SCM. The principal of C&CS Atlantic is Dr. Michael Thomas .

In 2020, the University of Alberta conducted an initial set of tests on the company's Natural Pozzolan Blend, which showed superior qualities to fly ash as a supplementary cementing material. Due to COVID-19, the U of A was only able to complete some of the necessary tests.

The additional testing will be conducted in two phases with phase one expected to be completed by the end of April 2021 and phase two in the third quarter of 2021.

Subject to a successful completion of the additional tests such as compressive strength and alkali-silica reactivity, management will move to a full-scale commercial roll-out of the PozGlass SCM product. PozGlass SCM combines natural pozzolan, recycled, post-consumer glass, and proprietary formulations and processes. The objective is to displace fly ash, a by-product of burning coal for electricity generation, with an environmentally friendly product that creates enhanced properties in ready mix and pre-cast concrete.

Michael Thomas is a Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada , and a registered Professional Engineer in the province of New Brunswick . Michael has been working in the field of cement and concrete research since 1983.

Prior to joining UNB in 2002, Michael had been on faculty at the University of Toronto since 1994, and previous to this, he worked as a concrete materials engineer with Ontario Hydro in Canada (1991-93) and as a research fellow with the Building Research Establishment in the UK (1986-1991).

Dr. Thomas's main research interests are concrete durability and the use of industrial by-products including pozzolans and slag. Dr. Thomas has authored more than 200 technical papers and reports including the book "Supplementary Cementing Materials in Concrete".

Dr. Thomas is active on technical committees within the American Concrete Institute (ACI), ASTM, RILEM, and the Canadian Standards Association (Awarded Order of Merit in 2010). He was a recipient of the ACI's Wason Medal for Materials Research in 1997, 2009 and 2014, the ACI Construction Practice Award in 2001 and was elected to a Fellow of the Institute in 2006.

"PLAN is excited to commence a working relationship with C&CS Atlantic and Dr. Thomas. As we continue to build our team, we are focused on procuring world class talent. We are also proud to use Canadian expertise wherever possible," stated Steve Harpur , CEO.

In addition to conducting tests on pozzolans owned by PLAN, the testing regimen includes testing additional pozzolans which PLAN is evaluating for potential future use.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Plan Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Plan Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), announces that, further to its news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 7, 2021 the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing comprising of 7,500,000 units, at $0.10 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $750,000 .

Each such unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional share in the Company for $0.15 per share if exercised on or before January 20, 2023 . In the event the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.25 per share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital.  Two insiders participated in this private placement. David Richardson , a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's issued shares, purchased 1,000,000 units through his company Countryman Investments Ltd., for a total of $100,000 .  The Howard Group Inc., which provides investor relations services to the Company, purchased 350,000 units for a total of $35,000 .

The Company has paid an aggregate total of $27,750 in cash finders' fees and issued an aggregate total of 277,500 finder's fee warrants in connection with this private placement to three finders. Each finder's fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.10 per share, on or before January 20 , 2022.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period and securities will bear legends restricting resale until May 21, 2021 .

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Plan Announces Amendment to Private Placement

Plan Announces Amendment to Private Placement

 Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that the size of the non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on December 22, 2020 has increased from 3,500,000 units to up to 7,500,000 units, at $0.10 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 .

Each such unit will consist of one share and one warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance. In the event that the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.25 per Share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

Use of proceeds will be for general working capital. Countryman Investments Ltd., a company of which David Richardson is the principal is expected to participate in this financing. Mr. Richardson is a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

There are currently 42,255,711 common shares issued and outstanding. Eligible finders may receive a 5% cash finders' fees and 5% finder's fee warrants, subject to TSXV requirements. Finder's fee warrants will have an exercise period of 12 months, and an exercise price equal to $0.10 per share. All securities issued under these financings are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

