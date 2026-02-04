PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Attend the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference and the 2026 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the "Company"), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today that members of management will present at two upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

  • Location – Boston, MA
  • Fireside Chat – Monday, March 2nd at 11:40am ET

2026 Leerink Global Health Care Conference

  • Location – Miami, FL
  • Fireside Chat – Tuesday, March 10th at 8am ET

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
PROCEPT BioRobotics' mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States.

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations
m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com


