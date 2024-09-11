PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are primarily based in the United States. Its revenue is primarily generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.