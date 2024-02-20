Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

The 2023 exploration program included geologic mapping, sampling and drilling designed to determine the overall mineralization style(s) and geometry of structures in the northern half of the project. This included the first ever drilling at Pavitos. Prismo drilled 2,370 meters of HQ core in 25 relatively shallow (max 171 m) holes into 7 mineralized structures up to 1.5 km long.

The final eight holes of the 2023 program are reported here. These tested four widely-spaced structures distant from areas of previously reported strong gold drill results and areas of historical artisanal mining (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023). The best results (2.6 g/t Gold over 0.5m and 1.18 g/t Gold over 0.5m ) come from shallow (

Additionally, a new zone with several structures was identified and sampled in the previously unexplored northeastern portion of the project area (See Table 2). Surface sampling along the northeastern projection of the gold and silver-rich Santa Cruz structure (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023) yielded the highest silver assay from the project to date: 1,130 g/t Ag, with 1.33 g/t Au over 0.15 meter. Other results from this new work area include numerous samples reporting anomalous gold and the pathfinder elements arsenic and bismuth (As and Bi) (Table 1). None of these structures have yet been drilled and remain priority drilling targets.

"With only 25 holes drilled into 9 structures and less than half the property sampled systematically, it's pretty exciting when the first-ever drilling in new, previously untested outlying structures reports appreciable gold. We are obviously looking forward to continued drilling on them," commented Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO. "Finding kilo-plus silver in the undrilled extension of a structural zone where we've previously drilled good gold and silver grades significantly adds to that excitement and reinforces our geologic concept that Pavitos saw multiple mineralizing events."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Los Pavitos project map with new drilling, sampling and geology on Lidar base.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage2_550.jpg

Figure 2. Drill hole map for the Los Pavitos Project. Blue circles are drill holes that have been completed, yellow highlights indicate new holes reported in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage2.jpg

Table 1. Selected drill intercepts from the Los Pavitos project

HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au
g/t		Ag
g/t		Pb %Zn %
Santa Cruz West      
LP-SC-23-15 No significant values      
       
LP-SC-23-16   No significant values        
        
Las Auras         
LP-AU-23-0436.6137.110.502.619.70.090.07
  52.7553.050.301.4720.10.011.47
        
LP-AU-23-05111.90112.450.550.708.80.010.70
        
LP-AU-23-06   No significant values        
       
LP-AU-23-07   No significant values        
Oromuri              
LP-OR-23-01108.48109.000.521.180.80.000.00
Española              
LP-ES-23-01   No significant values        

 

Au by fire assay for all holes except LP-SC-23-16 & LP-Au-23-04, by ICP. True widths unknown at this time.

2023 Pavitos Mapping and Sampling Program

To date less than half of the property has been systematically mapped and sampled, but already 5 structures traced over 0.5 to 1.5 km each have been identified along with several smaller structures, and have been shallowly drilled with positive results. There are now approximately 1,500 outcrop chip samples and 25 trenches totalling 698 meters in length have been dug with about 350 samples.

Reconnaissance work outside the area that has been systematically explored has identified several areas with anomalous gold values and appreciable pathfinder elements values or with the presence of metals associated with the mineralization at the project, areas where exploration will be continued. The exploration program has been successful with overall results that fit the mineralization model, but detailed mapping and sampling have shown that there are additional key features than at first appeared, providing expanded potential for discovery.

"The results of this first ever drill program at Los Pavitos indicate that we may be able to refine additional exploration targets through a drone based magnetic survey supported by ground-based geophysics and more detailed surface mapping," concluded Dr. Gibson.

Table 2. Drill hole data for the holes in this release

HoleTargetEastingNorthingElevAzimInclDepth (m)
LPSC-23-15Santa Cruz West676,7003,001,736232 130-50132.00
LPSC-23-16Santa Cruz West676,7323,001,777226130-4596.00
LPAU-23-04Las Auras674,7123,003,803190210-47144.00
LPAU-23-05Las Auras E674,7793,003,830180210-45171.00
LPAU-23-06Las Auras E675,3393,003,664190200-4557.80
LPAU-23-07Las Auras674,8843,003,271175185-4552.50
LPOR-23-01Oromuri674,4203,002,616196314-45162.00
LPES-23-01La Española675,3903,002,811202290-47102.00

 

Coordinates in UTM WGS84 using handheld Garmin GPS.

Table 3. Highlight rock chip assays from Los Pavitos

SampleTypeStyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAg g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
Southeast Santa Cruz zone






543654ChipOxidation0.1567776230023581.331,130>10.0000.6
543653ChipOxidation0.167810830024540.1877.11,8150.2
Eastern zone






543669ChipOxidation0.5678,4983,001,7030.160.43621.7
543668ChipOxidation1.0678,4993,001,6982.142.2>10,00017.4
543642ChipBreccia1.0678,5663,001,8410.826.1>10,0007.8
543643ChipBreccia1.0678,5783,001,8560.115.6>10,0001.9
543644ChipBreccia1.0678,6483,001,9000.243.43,7301.1
543646ChipOxidation0.4678,7503,001,9450.254.43,9502.0
543664ChipVeinlets1.0679,0963,001,9340.557.96924.7
543663ChipVeinlets1.0679,0963,001,9350.495.13444.6
543662ChipVeinlets0.45679,0973,001,9350.343.78851.9
543659ChipVeinlets1.5679,1003,001,9411.822.75,1302.0
543661ChipVeinlets1.5679,1003,001,9390.603.57292.6
543671ChipOxidation0.3679,1543,001,9680.129.02,2206.4
543672ChipOxidation1.0679,1553,002,0830.030.1440.9
543727ChipVein0.4679,1563,001,9492.662.6>10,0001.7
543673ChipOxidation1.0679,3113,002,1750.680.417.21.1
543687ChipVein1.0679,3533,002,3650.1616.24166.0
543686ChipVein1.0679,3553,002,3650.3421.97142.7
543688ChipVein1.0679,3563,002,3670.6422.767326.3
543681ChipStockwork0.5679,5443,001,8970.603.19231.3
543716ChipStockwork0.5679,5473,001,8990.504.89530.9

 

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project is a 5,289-hectare property located in southern Sonora State, Mexico (Figure 4). Pavitos lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by geologist and Prismo Metals Board Member Rafael Gallardo, is believed to have potential for both the typical epithermal veins of the Alamos district and "orogenic" or shear-hosted gold hosted in the highly metamorphosed basement rocks that crop out sparingly below the region's extensive blanket of mid-Tertiary volcanic rocks. Los Pavitos lies along the projection of the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt (Fig. 4) and the fabric and style of metamorphic deformation of the basement rocks is similar to that elsewhere in the belt.

Pavitos was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR. Assays have been received for 1,384 surface rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 347 samples were taken in 25 trenches cut across the main mineralized trends.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage3_550.jpg

Figure 3. Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/198513_prismoimage3.jpg

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods and by fire assay by ALS Group and Bureau Veritas, both internationally recognized analytical service providers. Gold is analyzed as part of an ICP package using a 15 or 25-gram aqua regia digestion and is also analyzed by Fire Assay with an AA finish. Au overlimits >10 g/t are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Ag over 100g/t and Cu, Pb and Zn over 1% re-analyzed by the by overrange ICP methods. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198513

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Samples 930 g/t Silver and 10.55 g/t gold at Palos Verdes (2,605 g/t AgEq*)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint PrismoVizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #612 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

3.58 g/t gold over 1.15 meters within 3.65 m carrying 2.33 g/t gold and 87.6 g/t silver

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the second group of drill holes completed at Los Pavitos, a 5,300 ha Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The highlight hole is LP-AU-23-01, the first hole ever drilled at Las Auras (Fig. 1), which intersected 3.58 gt gold over 1.15 meters (core length) within a wider interval of 3.65 m (core length) with 2.33 gt gold and 87.6 gt silver. Adding these results to the high gold reported in the first drilling at the Mina Hedionda in the Santa Cruz zone (See Table 1 and Press Release of October 17, 2023) shows that significant gold grades are being encountered across the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that high-grade gold mineralization has been cut in four of the first eight holes ever drilled at the 5300 ha Los Pavitos Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

The holes targeted the Hedionda mine zone along the Santa Cruz structure (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to determine the overall nature, geometry and lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization around this small historic working. Mineralization consisting of foliation-parallel sulphides surrounded by silicification was cut in several holes (Figure 3). The best hole, LP-SC-23-02, intersected 6.65 meters (core length) reporting 10.2 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver, within a wider interval of 11.93 meters (core length) averaging 5.77 g/t gold and 28.7 g/t silver. Drilling to date represents about 850 m out of a 2000-2500 m budget and drilling has already shifted to the parallel Santa Cruz Southeast structure roughly 300 m southeast. Assays are pending for the first holes there.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to  announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023 September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023 .

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Block Acquisition Term Extended

East Block Acquisition Term Extended

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that Chibougamau has extended the "Option to Purchase" accorded to TomaGold Corp. (LOT-TSXV) by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block of advanced copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in press releases dated August 14, 2023 and September 13 th 2023 .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Copper Investing

Shallow High-Grade Copper Discovery at Heeler Prospect on Cue JV

technology investing

Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project

×