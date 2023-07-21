Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag at Santa Cruz, along with several intervals of lower grade mineralization (Table 1).

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO, commented: "Trench sampling at Los Pavitos has shown that in some areas the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling are hosted by wider mineralized structures. Wider zones of gold mineralization near the surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

Table 1. Highlight assays from Los Pavitos trenches

 TrenchLocationLength (m)Au_g/tAg g/t 
 ZA1Auras6.40.1- 
 ZA2Auras19.02.222.9 
 includes
4.010.3104.3 
 ZSC4Santa Cruz18.50.2- 
 ZSC3-1Santa Cruz2.11.7- 
 ZSC9Santa Cruz8.00.5- 
 ZSC10Santa Cruz7.82.313.0 
 ZSC12Santa Cruz2.50.969.6 
 New Data



 
 ZSC1Santa Cruz2.000.95- 
 

2.300.50- 
 ZSC7Santa Cruz17.700.13- 
 includes
8.800.16- 
 and
2.900.2535.2 
 ZSC13Santa Cruz2.000.22- 
 ZE3Española1.400.74- 

 

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property is now complete. The cumulative length of trench samples is 698 meters in 25 trenches (Table 2). The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program is to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign, expected shortly.

Table 2. Sampled trenches at Los Pavitos





Coord startWGS84Coord endWGS84
TrenchLocationLengthAzimEastingNorthingEastingNorthing
ZA1Las Auras31.50348674,686 3,003,774 674,681 3,003,803
ZA2Las Auras44.50335674,770 3,003,795 674,752 3,003,833
ZSC1Santa Cruz67.85320676,997 3,001,638 676,954 3,001,688
ZSC2Santa Cruz40.30153676,766 3,001,823 676,802 3,001,805
ZSC3-1Santa Cruz28.70322676,754 3,001,728 676,739 3,001,749
ZSC3-2Santa Cruz13.00313676,731 3,001,754 676,723 3,001,762
ZSC4Santa Cruz35.20325676,721 3,001,708 676,703 3,001,734
ZSC5Santa Cruz43.30322676,487 3,001,431 676,515 3,001,400
ZSC6Santa Cruz40.00308676,092 3,001,434 676,122 3,001,410
ZSC7Santa Cruz28.50320676,950 3,001,695 676,932 3,001,714
ZSC8Santa Cruz18.20155677,323 3,002,231 677,331 3,002,216
ZSC9Santa Cruz38.20231676,790 3,001,997 676,828 3,001,994
ZSC10Santa Cruz21.20273676,813 3,001,939 674,794 3,001,942
ZSC11Santa Cruz24.20335676,844 3,001,869 676,835 3,001,888
ZSC12Santa Cruz14.30328676,914 3,001,680 676,908 3,001,690
ZSC13Santa Cruz16.90320676,589 3,001,359 676,579 3,001,369
ZSC14Santa Cruz10.20295676,873 3,001,652 676,866 3,001,656
ZE1-1Española22.15306675,334 3,002,793 675,318 3,002,806
ZE1-2Española7.40298675,314 3,002,806 675,309 3,002,809
ZE2Española31.20335675,375 3,002,842 675,388 3,002,815
ZE3Española28.70242675,387 3,002,811 675,363 3,002,798

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0004.jpg
 
Figure 1. Trench locations at Los Pavitos.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0004full.jpg

Palos Verdes Assays Update

The Company is in the process of completing a 2,500-meter drill program on the Palos Verdes project. The drill program is designed to test the areas of the Palos Verdes vein system in areas where there previously was no drill access, mainly along the northeastern extension of the vein system and certain areas in the southwestern portion where previous drilling occurred. Eight holes have been completed for a total of about 1,500 meters of HQ core drilled for the current program. Assay data from the first seven holes have been received from the lab and evaluation is in progress. The Company now expects to announce those results next week.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0005.jpg
 
Photo of core from hole PV-23-25 showing multistage vein mineralization with locally abundant sulfide minerals from about 150,3m to 154.2 meters. This hole was drilled in the center of the vein system under the previous drilling and near hole PV-11 that was drilled at a steeper angle from closer to the vein outcrop.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0005full.jpg

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174346

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

