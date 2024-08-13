Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:MOMF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept 180,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.17 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $30,600

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert@cpvcgroup.ca
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZBase Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prismo Metals has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.
  • Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona):
    • Permit expected this month.
    • Upcoming exploration program to focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each.
  • Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico):
    • Planning to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases.
    • These holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BF7J2535

Issuer Name

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.101776

0.000000

5.101776

14952264

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.067655

0.000000

5.067655

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535


14952264

5.10176

Sub Total 8.A

14952264

5.101776%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights



Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.034066


5.034066%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

09-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for total proceeds of $4,937,125.58. The Financing was led by Eric Sprott and EarthLabs.

In the Financing, Ramp Metals issued and sold an aggregate of 4,090,546 charity flow-through common shares (the "CFT Shares") at a price of $0.78 per CFT Share, plus 3,175,454 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.55 per Common Share. No finder's' fees were payable in connection with the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"; announces a grade-confirmation programme at its Zonia copper-oxide project in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project").

As a past producer, Zonia hosts over 7.1 million tons (containing up to 55 million pounds of copper) of run-of-mine mineralized material placed on three leach pads in the 1970's. This material is not currently considered in the project's Mineral Resource Estimate. This partially processed material is located on private patented land and is easily accessible (see the release from July 2nd, 2024, for further details). It presents a significant opportunity to add value to the project and could potentially become an additional early revenue source, having a positive effect on Zonia's future economics and NPV (net present value).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated and refined schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project. The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in or around July 2025 , which is an update from the previously estimated submission date of the second half of 2024. Ongoing detailed review of the guidelines during the winter of 2023, followed by updated work planning and schedule mapping of our technical consultants, in conjunction with further conversations and development of engagement plans with First Nations, have led to have a clearer picture of the level of effort and associated timelines to produce our ESE Statement.

"Western is committed to ensuring a robust review of the Casino project, as the first and only project in the Yukon going through the highest level of review and relying on the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer. "It was paramount to me when I joined that I became comfortable with our permitting plan before launching into the panel review process and that we were well funded to navigate the assessment process successfully.

We look forward to compiling all the hard work and proper science that has already gone into the project and moving steadily towards submission. We also continue to closely monitor the situation in the Yukon following the Eagle mine failure. The Company welcomes the proposed investigation of the failure and believe that Casino 's assessment timeline will more than allow for the incorporation of any lessons learned through that process.

We are confident that the Casino project can be a sustainable critical minerals asset for the Yukon , and can be the type of mine that helps improve the Yukon's mining legacy, to the benefit of all Yukoners."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals
