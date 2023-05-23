Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

Alain Lambert, who co-founded Prismo in 2018, is a lawyer by training and has over 35 years of experience in financing and advising small and medium sized companies operating in various industries including technology, manufacturing and the natural resources sector. Mr. Lambert has been involved in private and public financings totaling more than $1 billion. He has an extensive network of investors, investment bankers, analysts and investor relations professionals. Mr. Lambert acts as an advisor to public and private companies regarding financings, mergers and acquisitions plans, debt structuring as well as going-public transactions. Throughout his career, Mr. Lambert has served as a director and member of the audit committee and governance committee of small and medium sized private and public companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B.) from the University of Montréal and a diploma of collegial studies, specializing in administration from the College Jean-de-Brébeuf, Montréal, Québec. Mr. Lambert was a member of the Québec Bar Association until 2008, when he retired from the Quebec Bar. Between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Lambert served as the Chairman of the Québec Advisory Committee to the TSX Venture Exchange and sat on the Exchange`s National Advisory Committee, a committee of experts which advises the Canadian small cap exchange on policy matters, proposed regulatory changes and business strategy.

Mr. Martin Dupuis has been nominated for election as a director of the Company as the designee of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Strategic Investment Agreement dated December 16, 2022 between Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver, as further detailed in the Company's news release dated January 9, 2023.

Mr. Martin Dupuis has over 25 years of experience covering all stages of a project's life, from exploration through feasibility and engineering studies, construction, mine expansion and operations. Mr. Dupuis serves as Vizsla Silver's Chief Operating Officer. He was instrumental in the oversight and delivery of the Company's maiden resource estimate. Prior to joining Vizsla Silver, Mr. Dupuis was Director of Geology for Pan American Silver, Technical Services Manager for Aurico Gold, and Chief Geologist at several other operations.

Jean-François Meilleur, a director of the Company since its incorporation on October 17, 2018, has advised the Company that he will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting, in order to focus on his role and responsibilities with another public company. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Meilleur for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish him success with his other endeavors.

Registered shareholders of the Company as of the record date of May 16, 2023 (the "Record Date") will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Meeting materials, including the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, will be available via the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all registered shareholders as of the Record Date on or about May 24, 2023.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona, United States (Hot Breccia).

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.prismometals.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Gibson
President and CEO
Email: craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@prismometals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166916

Prismo Metals
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the upcoming drill program of a minimum of 2,500 meters at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico and drilling will begin in a few days. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

The drill program is designed to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package is present on Prismo's concession. Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g/t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 gt over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 gt gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 gt Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 gt Au and 269 gt Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 gt Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The permit contemplates construction of as many as 23 trenches and 30 drill sites.

"We are very pleased to receive the environmental permit that will allow the first ever drill program to be conducted at Los Pavitos," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, "We are looking forward to be able to construct trenches across mineralized structures in our ongoing program for target generation, and to subsequently drill test the mineralized structures."

Silver Viper Grants Options

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 5,150,000 common shares in the capital of Silver Viper. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Silver Viper has 9,450,000 stock options outstanding, representing 6.1% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that its news release dated April 20, 2023 , where it announced the closing of the final tranche of a private placement of units, should have said that the Company issued 19,222,000 units pursuant to the final tranche, not 19,222,200 units. Please see the press release dated April 20, 2023 , for additional details with respect to the private placement.

Silver Viper Grants Options

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,150,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 5,150,000 common shares in the capital of Silver Viper. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Silver Viper has 9,450,000 stock options outstanding, representing 6.1% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that its news release dated April 20, 2023 , where it announced the closing of the final tranche of a private placement of units, should have said that the Company issued 19,222,000 units pursuant to the final tranche, not 19,222,200 units. Please see the press release dated April 20, 2023 , for additional details with respect to the private placement.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-grants-options-301830063.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/19/c1831.html

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company has been in the process of preparing required documentation in respect of the Proposed Transaction including a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mecatona Property. The Company is continuing to correspond with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the Proposed Transaction and will provide further updates in due course.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

×