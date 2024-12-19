PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley

Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley

PRISM MarketView announces the release of an informative interview with Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley, who discusses the company's lead oral drug, CardiolRx™, which is entering a late-stage Phase III clinical trial, MAVERIC, for patients with recurrent pericarditis who are at high risk for recurrence.

Cardiol Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Elsley states, "CardiolRx™ is uniquely positioned to address critical gaps in the current treatment options for recurrent pericarditis."

During a discussion with PRISM MarketView, Elsley describes the market opportunity for its lead drug candidate, its key differentiators from other treatments, the recent Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study results, the company's financial position and key upcoming milestones. "With its potential to be safer, more cost-effective, and disease-modifying, CardiolRx™ could significantly improve the standard of care for the thousands of patients living with recurrent pericarditis," Elsley commented regarding the potential positive impacts and market opportunity for its lead drug candidate.

The full interview can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/cardiol-therapeutics-nasdaq-crdl-accelerates-late-stage-trial-targeting-1b-recurrent-pericarditis-market-aiming-to-transform-heart-disease-care/

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.

Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com .

About PRISM MarketView:
Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter .

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer
This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

Contact: PRISM MarketView
info@prismmarketview.com
646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1b5e784-ae3d-4783-a994-4ac06d521bef


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsCRDL:CATSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx(TM) following cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy (rilonacept or anakinra) and is expected to run concurrently with the Company's planned Phase III program.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced plans to expand the MAVERIC clinical development program and advance CardiolRx™ into a late-stage clinical trial ("MAVERIC-2") to evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following cessation of interleukin-1 ("IL-1") blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to be initiated during Q4 at major pericardial disease centres in the United States and Europe and to report results ahead of the Company's planned pivotal Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that, further to its successfully completed public offering of an aggregate of 8,437,500 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price to the public of US$1.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$13.5 million (the "Offering"), Canaccord Genuity has purchased an additional 1,265,625 Common Shares at the Offering Price pursuant to their exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $2,025,000 before deducting the underwriting commissions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, confirmed today that it has successfully closed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 8,437,500 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price to the public of US$1.60 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$13.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses incurred in connection with the Offering.

As previously stated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support the clinical development of CardiolRx for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and for general and administrative expenses, working capital and other expenses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Download the PDF here.

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Download the PDF here.

BPH Global receives funding commitment of A$100,000

BPH Global receives funding commitment of A$100,000

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced BPH Global receives funding commitment of A$100,000

Download the PDF here.

Private Placement

Private Placement

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Private Placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.38 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025 .

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Related News

Tech Investing

Completion of $1.0m Placement

cleantech investing

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

Victory Metals Signs Rare Earths Offtake MOU for North Stanmore with Sumitomo

Gold Investing

Westgold Shares Scoping Study for Expansion of Fortnum Gold Operation

Energy Investing

Forum Comments on Share Price

×