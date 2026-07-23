Priority Commerce To Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operating results at 10:00 AM ET the same day. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

  • Thursday, August 6, 2026
  • 10:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Phone: US/Canada: 833-636-1319 or International: 412-902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770268&tp_key=a6ff1aab23 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com/investors .

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the audio replay, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and enter access ID number 10210738. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .

About Priority Commerce

Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .

Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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