Priority Commerce Partners with the Cleveland Browns

Browns become latest NFL team to select Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce today announced a new partnership with the NFL's Cleveland Browns to provide ticketing payment processing. The partnership will help ensure secure, fast and efficient ticket transactions between the Browns and their fans.
"Recommendations from other NFL teams helped bring the Browns to Priority Commerce, and that speaks to the trust we've earned," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "Teams see the value of our connected commerce solutions bringing greater visibility and efficiency to their payments, treasury and business operations. We're proud to put that expertise to work for the Browns."
"Priority Commerce's ability to help us optimize processing fees and monitor interchange was a key factor in our decision," said Greg Rush, CFO of the Cleveland Browns. "We were also drawn to their broader treasury capabilities and the potential for better visibility into cash activity, simpler reconciliation and greater insight into settlement timing."
The partnership also includes LED signage, hospitality and participation in select Browns business events.
About Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .
About the Cleveland Browns
A member of the National Football League's AFC North division, the Cleveland Browns have long been among the most iconic and historic professional football clubs. Bolstered by eight league titles, 13 division championships and 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the Browns were established in 1945 as a charter team of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). The Browns played their inaugural season in 1946 and finished in first place during each of the league's four years of existence (1946-49). Cleveland was one of three AAFC teams selected to merge with the NFL in 1950 and appeared in the league's title game in each of its first seven seasons, claiming three of its four NFL championships overall (1950; 1954-55; 1964) during that stretch. The Browns' 16 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the sixth-most in the NFL, include founder Paul Brown, legends Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza, as well as Marion Motley and Bill Willis, two of the first African-Americans who helped break professional sports' race barrier in 1946. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise that returned to play in 1999, retaining all of the club's history and its namesake. In 2012, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, purchased a controlling interest of the Cleveland Browns. Their vision for the Browns is to build a consistently winning football team, to take exceptional care of Browns fans and to be leaders in giving back to the Northeast Ohio community. The Browns, led by Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, play their home games at Huntington Bank Field.
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