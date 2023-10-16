PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ) (FRA: J07 ), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the trading symbol " J07 ". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America .

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany . The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer
Principal Technologies Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/16/c9165.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal TechnologiesPTEC:CCTSXV:PTECEmerging Tech Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC .P ), is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (" Oak Hill "), a Toronto -based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services (the " Advisory Services ") to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement (" Agreement ") with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is set for an initial three-month term (the " Initial Term "), effective September 25, 2023 , with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by the Company or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive C$10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. The Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill Asset Management (" OHAM ") in cash on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the Initial Term or for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced from parties introduced by OHAM. Such fee will be calculated as four percent (4%) plus applicable taxes in cash of the gross amount sourced by OHAM and is payable on closing of such financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), a healthcare technologies investor, is pleased to provide a corporate update to shareholders and also announces that it has updated and upgraded its website ( www.principal-technologies.com ) to better reflect the strategic focus of the Company.

Principal's focus is to capitalize on arbitrage situations by acquiring healthcare technology companies with proven and leading technologies in the European Union (" EU "), expanding sales globally and taking advantage of the higher valuations in North America .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

ARway and MapD Join Forces to Disrupt $50 Billion Trade Show Industry

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of AR-powered event experiences. The Company's MapD business unit has integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers. This integration sets the stage for events to now monetize the airspace with AR sponsorships and offer 3D AR mobile games and other immersive experiences for events like never before

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international partnerships, which will propel ARway's reach further into the indoor navigation industry and towards profitability. These partners represent a significant growth opportunity for the Company

AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing company, specializing in retail and event organization has partnered with ARway to provide indoor navigation services to its clients. Their large portfolio of clients is varied. It includes a prominent social media company with a staggering monthly engagement of 5 million followers; the leading events company in South Africa, orchestrating a remarkable 70 events per year with the collaboration poised to elevate AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth; a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

The Company is Moving to High Scale Production of 3D Models In India & with AI

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 5, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, in real-time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Ramps up Exploration Activities and Engages Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Oil and Gas Investing

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Gold Investing

Large-Scale Chargeability Anomaly Revealed at Linderos

×