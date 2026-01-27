Prince Silver Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver"or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.00 for 24 months from the date of issuance ; provided that if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares for a period of 10 consecutive trading days is $1.40 or higher, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants upon notice given by press release and the Warrants will thereafter expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The Company intends to pay finders' fees in an amount equal to 7% to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance exploration and development activities at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its past-producing Prince Silver-Zinc-Manganese-Lead Mine in Nevada, USA. Featuring near-surface mineralization that was historically drill tested by over 129 holes and is open in all directions, the Prince Project offers a clear path toward a maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director
Tel: 604-928-2797
Email: info@princesilvercorp.com
Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: ongoing and proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

