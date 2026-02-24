Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 1 on February 25; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 1 on February 25; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 90th Emerging Growth Conference on February 25 & 26, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1 - Wednesday
February 25, 2026

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)
Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

9:40 – 10:10
Evolve Royalties, Ltd. (CSE: EVR)
Keynote speaker: Joseph de la Plante, Co-Founder & CEO

10:15 – 10:45
MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)
Keynote speakers: Hyung Heon "HH" Kim, President / CEO, & Marshall H. Woodworth, CFO

10:50 – 11:20
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH) (OTCQB: CHHYF)
Keynote speaker: Benoit Veilleux - CFO

12:00 – 12:30
Clean Air Metals, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRMF) (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU)
Keynote speaker: Mike Garbutt - President & CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD)
Keynote speaker: Jim Frakes, Acting CEO & CFO and Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

1:10 – 1:40
U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)
Keynote speaker: Luke Anthony Norman, Executive Chairman

1:45 – 2:15
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

2:20 – 2:50
Heme Solutions, a private company
Keynote speaker: Jonathan Barkman, Founder

2:55 – 3:05
Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)
Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

3:10 – 3:20
Imagion Biosystems Limited. (CXA: IBX) (ASX: IBX) 
Keynote speakers: Robert Romeo Proulx, Executive Chairman & Ward Detwiler, Chief Business Officer

3:25 – 3:35
Metavista3D Inc., (TSXV: DDD)
Keynote speaker: Jeffrey R. Carlson, CEO & Director

3:40 – 3:50
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:55 – 4:05
Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR)
Keynote speaker: Fraser Macdougall, Director

4:10 – 4:20
Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)
Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration

4:25 – 4:35
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB) (OTC Pink: CBBHF)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Tong, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Day 2 – Thursday
February 26, 2026

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:40 – 10:10
Freightos, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRGO)
Keynote speaker: Ian Arroyo - Chief Strategy Officer

10:15 – 10:45
Specificity, Inc. (OTCID: SPTY)
Keynote speaker: Jason Wood, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSXV: IBC) (OTCQB: IAALF)
Keynote Speaker: Mark Smith, Chairman & CEO

12:00 – 12:30
U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX)
Keynote speaker: Sally Washlow, CEO, and Per Brodin, CFO

1:10 – 1:40
Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)
Keynote speaker: Brian Hoffman, CFO

1:45 – 2:15
Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) 
Keynote speakers: Dr. Piyush Sawhney, Founder / CEO, and Anil Kumar Verma, VP Store development

2:20 – 2:50
ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)
Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

3:10 – 3:20
Phoenix Energy Services Corp. (OTCQB: PHXHF) (TSE: PHX)
Keynote speaker: Mike Buker, President and CEO

3:25 – 3:35
Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)
Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

3:40 – 3:50
Metaguest.ai Inc. (OTCQB: MGSTF) (CSE: METG)
Keynote speaker: Colin Keddy, President

3:55 – 4:05
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (OTC Pink: CEIEF) (TSXV: CEI)
Keynote speaker: Robert J. Zakresky, President & CEO

4:10 – 4:20
African Discovery Group, Inc., now Copper Intelligence (OTCID: AFDG)
Keynote speakers: Alan Kessler, Chairman / Director Copper Intelligence, Andrew Groves, Future Chairman Copper Intelligence & Aldo Cesano Director Copper Intelligence

About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

