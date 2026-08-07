Prenetics to Report Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 18, 2026, Live-Stream Earnings Event on Stocktwits, and Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health company and parent of the AI-native direct-to-consumer wellness brand IM8, co-founded by David Beckham, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2026 before market open on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Beginning this quarter, Prenetics is enhancing how it communicates its financial results. In place of a traditional earnings press release, the Company will publish a detailed shareholder letter and an accompanying investor deck on its investor relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com/, providing shareholders with a more comprehensive view of the Company's performance, strategy and outlook.

The Company will also host a live-streamed earnings event on Stocktwits the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the results and hold a Q&A session. The live-stream will be accessible at https://stocktwits.com/symbol/PRE. Investors who wish to submit questions may do so by emailing investors@prenetics.com.

A replay of the live-stream will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com/.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Prenetics' management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference, being held August 11-13, 2026 at the InterContinental in Boston, MA. The fireside chat will be available for viewing here and on the Company's investor relations website.
  • Lake Street's 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held Thursday, September 10, 2026 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
  • UBS's Athletic Training & Lifestyle Innovation Day, being held Thursday, September 10, 2026 at the Langham, Boston in Boston, MA.
  • B. Riley's Consumer & TMT Conference, being held Thursday, September 10, 2026 at the InterContinental New York Times Square in New York City.
  • Beanstalk 2026, being held September 14-16, 2026 at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Prenetics' management, please contact Investor Relations at PRE@mzgroup.us or your conference representative.

About Prenetics

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading consumer health company on a mission to advance human health and longevity. Its flagship brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham, is redefining premium daily nutrition through science-backed formulations — anchored by Daily Ultimate Essentials, a 90-ingredient daily nutrition system that is NSF Certified for Sport and clinically studied. IM8 is the fastest-growing premium supplement brand ever recorded, surpassing $200 million in annualized run-rate revenue within 18 months of launch, shipping to 46 countries, and delivering approximately 200,000 servings daily. IM8's ambassador and equity-partner roster includes David Beckham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Ollie Bearman, Jay Shetty, and Inter Miami CF. Learn more at prenetics.com and im8health.com.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials Pro, is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com
PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung
Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com


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