Precigen to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 25

Precigen to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 25

- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients, today announced the Company will release full year 2025 financial results and provide business updates on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results that day at 4:30 PM ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-836-8184 (North America) or 1-646-357-8785 (International). Participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call time to facilitate timely connection to the call.

Event details can be found on Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company expects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to the Company's business and business plans, the success of efforts to commercialize PAPZIMEOS™ (zopapogene imadenovec-drba) for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) in adults, the Company's ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for PAPZIMEOS, expectations about the safety and efficacy of PAPZIMEOS, the ability of PAPZIMEOS to treat RRP, the Company's future financial and operational results, and the Company's ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies for the Company's clinical and pre-clinical stage candidates. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Tel: +1 (202) 365-2563
investors@precigen.com

Media Contact:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-announce-full-year-2025-financial-results-and-provide-business-updates-on-march-25-302710140.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Precigen Inc.PGENnasdaq:pgen
PGEN
The Conversation (0)
Precigen Inc.

Precigen Inc.

Keep Reading...
Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints – – 51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of... Keep Reading...
Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral... Keep Reading...
Precigen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Precigen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Pivotal Phase 2 study data of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis to be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation on June 3 rd – – Company to host a conference call on June 3 rd following the PRGN-2012 ASCO... Keep Reading...
Precigen to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14th and Host a Conference Call on June 3rd following the Late-breaking Oral Presentation for PRGN-2012 at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14th and Host a Conference Call on June 3rd following the Late-breaking Oral Presentation for PRGN-2012 at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced the Company will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 . No... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Wedge Project Purchase Option with Third Anniversary Payments

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

Silver Hammer Prepares for Drill Program at Its 100% Owned California Patented Claim at The Eliza Project in Nevada

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Related News

oil and gas investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

copper investing

When Will Copper Prices Go Up?

copper investing

Domestic Metals Advances Rio Tinto JV Smart Creek Project, Eyes Major Discovery

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Exploration Underway, Advancing Projects in Morocco

uranium investing

Generation Uranium CEO: Underexplored Thelon Basin Offers Major Discovery Upside

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Wedge Project Purchase Option with Third Anniversary Payments

oil and gas investing

IEA Considers Record Oil Reserve Release Following Hormuz Disruptions