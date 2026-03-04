PRCT: $50.2M ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS VS. $35M PROJECTED -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

The actual figures told a different story

NEW YORK,, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) lost more than 15% of their investment value after the Company disclosed financial results that diverged sharply from the figures management had presented. Those who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Kevin Waters projected a full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $35 million. When actual results were reported, the adjusted EBITDA loss was $50.2 million -- a gap of $15.2 million, or 43% worse than the figure investors were given. At the same time, management told investors handpiece average selling prices were being maintained at approximately $3,200, while the Company had eliminated historical bulk-purchase discounts that directly affected realized pricing.

Procept reported FY 2025 revenue of $308.1 million against guidance of $325.5 million. The Company's Q4 2025 EPS came in at -$0.53 versus the -$0.32 analyst consensus -- a 66% miss.

Shareholders who lost money on PRCT are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prct-50-2m-adjusted-ebitda-loss-vs-35m-projected----levi--korsinsky-llp-investigates-302704485.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

