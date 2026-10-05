PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2026 Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky) will release its Q3 2026 results on Monday, October 26, 2026 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2026 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration
URL:  https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI64c01f03bdad40ac8b1352a2c77295cf

Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)
URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/42cqpzch

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad7f9933-60fd-4c2b-83e5-0766ff8bb6e0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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