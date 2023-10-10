PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bertram as Vice-President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team. Dan possesses the right strategic and financial expertise to help execute PrairieSky's strategy with the goal of providing strong shareholder returns and long-term value creation," said Andrew Phillips, PrairieSky's President & Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Dan to the PrairieSky team," added James Estey, Chair of the Board. "He has a proven track record of success and his range of experience perfectly complements the executive team."

Mr. Bertram brings extensive leadership experience to PrairieSky in business development, strategy and planning, and finance. Mr. Bertram was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Superior Plus Corp., a leading North American energy distributor. From 2019 to 2023, Mr. Bertram was the Vice President, Business Development at Certarus Ltd. and prior to, spent over five years at Alaris Royalty Corp. as Vice President, Business Development, leading their origination and deployment efforts. Earlier in his career, he worked for Deans Knight Capital Management as an Investment Analyst and spent time in the investment banking industry. Mr. Bertram graduated in finance from Boston College and holds a CFA designation.

ABOUT PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Phillips Pamela Kazeil
President & Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
(587) 293-4005 (587) 293-4089
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
www.prairiesky.com


PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d357c3c-8eae-4e72-acb1-a5a9df9188bb


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK:CCTSX:PSKEnergy Investing
PSK:CC
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q3 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2023 results on Monday, October 23, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights PrairieSky's sustainability initiatives and key performance metrics.

"Promoting best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship is a priority for management and the Board. Our Sustainability Report outlines how we incorporate these practices into our day-to-day work and our business strategy for the future," said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

  • Permits to allow drilling through 2026
  • Planning underway for next drill program

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Azincourt Energy recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. The company continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that the concerns of the local communities are addressed regarding the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next month with the La Loche Metis Local #39. The company endeavors to keep local stakeholders apprised of ongoing plans, results, and priorities for the property. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), for a 6-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on October 1 st 2023, for a total cost of USD $80,000 payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to interviews and content creation that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website starting this month and will continue for the duration of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 6.3 Meters Grading 0.8% Copper; 1.6% Lead; 3.9% Zinc; 2.8 g/t Gold and 52.0 g/t Silver within a 27.6 Meters Thick Massive Sulphide Zone, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth. Three Additional Thick Massive Sulphide Intervals, Assays Pending

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

×