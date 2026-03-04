PPG recognized as 'Exceptional Workplace' by Gallup for fourth consecutive year

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has received its fourth consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world and highlights those that set the standard for building thriving, high‑performing organizations.

"Earning the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the fourth consecutive year is a powerful reflection of the culture our people continue to bring to life every day," said Ryan Bortel, PPG global head of talent. "At PPG, our employees are the driving force behind our success, and this recognition underscores their commitment to innovation, engagement and operational excellence across our global organization."

In 2025, PPG achieved record-setting engagement results, the highest since the company began participating in the survey in 2014. Its frontline employees also achieved record engagement for the second year in a row.

Throughout the year, PPG engaged its workforce through multiple touchpoints, including:

  • Engaging 38,000+ employees in workshops, interviews, surveys and focus groups to shape behaviors and expectations that strengthen PPG's culture and help position the company for the future.
  • Completing 43 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® projects with employee volunteers helping to brighten communities in 23 countries.
  • Advancing leadership capability, with 6,300+ leaders participating in development programs and more than 200 frontline leaders trained across 17 priority plant locations.
  • Expanding plant and manufacturing onboarding to 85 sites across four regions to improve consistency and accelerate new-hire readiness.
  • Connecting 8,000+ employees across 60 countries through eight Employee Resource Networks.

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page. Learn more about the awards here .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

