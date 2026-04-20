PPG invests in testing line for radiation-curable coatings at Marly, France

PPG invests in testing line for radiation-curable coatings at Marly, France

Installation helps accelerate development cycles, reduce number of customer trials

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the installation of an advanced testing line for radiation-curable coatings at its R&D Center of Excellence in Marly, France. The line can test multiple curing technologies, including infrared (IR), ultraviolet (LED, excimer and arc lamps), and electron beam (EB). This investment allows the company to accurately replicate customer production conditions, helping accelerate development cycles and reduce the number of customer trials.

Unlike conventional thermal curing, radiation curing requires less energy because it operates at or near ambient temperature. This reduction in energy demand can significantly lower carbon emissions by 65%*, with further gains possible when powered by renewable energy sources. In addition, UV- and EB-curable systems typically use 100% solids formulations with no solvents, reducing or eliminating volatile organic compound emissions.

Beyond sustainability advantages, UV- and EB-based technologies deliver significant productivity gains, curing in seconds and allowing parts to be handled immediately for storage, packing and shipping.

"Our deep expertise and broad capabilities in radiation curing set PPG apart and strengthen our position as a leader in energy-efficient finishing solutions," said Mark Poland, PPG regional technical director, EMEA, Industrial Coatings. "This investment enables us to tailor finishing technologies to our customers' specific lines, processes and curing conditions, delivering measurable gains in performance and efficiency."

Marly is a key R&D development hub within PPG's global network, driving product innovation and technical support for customers in the automotive, general industrial, coil, extrusion and specialty product sectors. The company also carries out research on radiation-curable technologies at its Coatings Innovation Center (CIC) near Pittsburgh, and at several regional labs across the U.S., Europe, Australia and China. These facilities feature stand-alone UV and EB curing units or fully integrated UV/EB lines to help customers develop, test and validate energy curable coatings to reduce energy use and improve production efficiency.

Further demonstrating a commitment to the advancement of alternative curing technologies, PPG recently installed a laser-curing pilot finishing line at its powder manufacturing and technical facility in Strongsville, Ohio, along with a laboratory-scale system for feasibility research at the CIC. This investment is intended to accelerate the large-scale commercialization of laser curing for powder coating technologies.

To learn more about radiation-curable coatings, visit the website .

*Source: European Coil Coating Association (ECCA)-Zero Carbon Coil Coating Study

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Alicia Cafardi
Industrial Coatings
+1 412 510 1907
acafardi@ppg.com
www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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