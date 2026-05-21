PPG highlights momentum toward 2030 targets in 2025 Sustainability Report

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing further progress toward the company's 2030 sustainability targets. Highlights include strong growth in sales from sustainably advantaged products driven by customer demand, as well as reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across operations and the value chain, and investments in innovation, culture and communities.
"Sustainability is a core element of our enterprise growth strategy and a critical driver of customer productivity," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. "By embedding sustainability into how we innovate and operate, we are delivering measurable value for our customers through high-performing, efficient solutions while strengthening our competitive position and advancing progress toward our 2030 commitments."
Guided by its validated science-based targets, PPG has made progress in decarbonizing its operations and value chain while expanding its portfolio of sustainably advantaged products that help customers reduce energy use, emissions, water consumption and waste.
Highlights in PPG's 2025 Sustainability Report include:
- 43% of sales from sustainably advantaged products, reflecting strong customer demand for solutions that improve productivity and deliver measurable environmental benefits. Examples include advanced powder and electrocoat technologies that help customers lower energy use and emissions.
- 25% reduction in GHG emissions from PPG's own operations (scope 1 and 2) compared to the 2019 baseline, driven by energy efficiency improvements, renewable electricity sourcing and process optimization.
- 5% reduction in value chain (scope 3) GHG emissions across purchased goods and services, customer processing of sold products and end-of-life treatment, supported by increased supplier engagement and expanded data-quality initiatives.
- 29% reduction in water intensity at priority sites in water-stressed areas, surpassing PPG's 2030 target for water stewardship.
- 100% of key suppliers assessed against sustainability and social responsibility criteria, reinforcing PPG's commitment to responsible sourcing and human rights across its supply chain.
- $18.1 million invested in communities in 2025.
- $15 million commitment to extend PPG's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program through 2035 and support the next decade of community revitalization projects.
The report also highlights progress in innovation, including the expanded use of digital tools and AI to accelerate product development and reduce lifecycle impacts, as well as its focus on employee safety, engagement and culture.
PPG's 2025 Sustainability Report is available at ppg.com/sustainability .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
Colorful Communities , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521500034/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Tracy Gibson
Corporate Communications
+ 1 412 926 2522
tgibson@ppg.com
www.ppg.com