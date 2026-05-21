PPG highlights momentum toward 2030 targets in 2025 Sustainability Report

PPG highlights momentum toward 2030 targets in 2025 Sustainability Report

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing further progress toward the company's 2030 sustainability targets. Highlights include strong growth in sales from sustainably advantaged products driven by customer demand, as well as reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across operations and the value chain, and investments in innovation, culture and communities.

"Sustainability is a core element of our enterprise growth strategy and a critical driver of customer productivity," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. "By embedding sustainability into how we innovate and operate, we are delivering measurable value for our customers through high-performing, efficient solutions while strengthening our competitive position and advancing progress toward our 2030 commitments."

Guided by its validated science-based targets, PPG has made progress in decarbonizing its operations and value chain while expanding its portfolio of sustainably advantaged products that help customers reduce energy use, emissions, water consumption and waste.

Highlights in PPG's 2025 Sustainability Report include:

  • 43% of sales from sustainably advantaged products, reflecting strong customer demand for solutions that improve productivity and deliver measurable environmental benefits. Examples include advanced powder and electrocoat technologies that help customers lower energy use and emissions.
  • 25% reduction in GHG emissions from PPG's own operations (scope 1 and 2) compared to the 2019 baseline, driven by energy efficiency improvements, renewable electricity sourcing and process optimization.
  • 5% reduction in value chain (scope 3) GHG emissions across purchased goods and services, customer processing of sold products and end-of-life treatment, supported by increased supplier engagement and expanded data-quality initiatives.
  • 29% reduction in water intensity at priority sites in water-stressed areas, surpassing PPG's 2030 target for water stewardship.
  • 100% of key suppliers assessed against sustainability and social responsibility criteria, reinforcing PPG's commitment to responsible sourcing and human rights across its supply chain.
  • $18.1 million invested in communities in 2025.
  • $15 million commitment to extend PPG's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program through 2035 and support the next decade of community revitalization projects.

The report also highlights progress in innovation, including the expanded use of digital tools and AI to accelerate product development and reduce lifecycle impacts, as well as its focus on employee safety, engagement and culture.

PPG's 2025 Sustainability Report is available at ppg.com/sustainability .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Colorful Communities , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Tracy Gibson
Corporate Communications
+ 1 412 926 2522
tgibson@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina Receives RIGI Approval for Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced that the expansion of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation ("Cauchari-Olaroz") under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime ("RIGI") has obtained the approval of the Evaluation... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced its first quarter 2026 results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis. Sam Pigott, Lithium Argentina's CEO, commented: "Cauchari-Olaroz continues... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Appoints Dr. Thomas Benson to Board of Directors

Lithium Africa Appoints Dr. Thomas Benson to Board of Directors

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Benson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.Dr. Benson is an internationally recognized lithium geologist who has served as a Geological... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Well Field EPCM Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

Related News

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

precious metals investing

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

precious metals investing

Heliostar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay Advances Goldfields Pre-Feasibility Work Programs