PPG highlights 2025 performance during annual meeting of shareholders

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today held its annual meeting of shareholders where Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer, highlighted the company's 2025 performance.
PPG achieved $15.9 billion in net sales, including a 2% increase in organic sales due to higher sales volumes and selling prices in all four quarters. This above-market performance was led by sales volume growth in the Performance Coatings segment in the Aerospace Coatings, Protective and Marine Coatings, and Traffic Solutions businesses, and share gains in the Industrial Coatings segment in Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Industrial and Packaging Coatings.
"Our team of more than 40,000 employees live our purpose to protect and beautify the world through a deep understanding of customer needs, supporting communities and being excellent operators," said Knavish. "As we look forward, we are focused on accelerating our organic growth momentum through our technology-advantaged product portfolio, operational excellence and disciplined investment in the business."
PPG returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in 2025. PPG repurchased $790 million in stock, which represented approximately 3% of the company's outstanding shares, and paid $630 million in dividends. PPG has raised its annual dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends for 126 years.
The meeting highlighted other 2025 achievements, including:
- Continued focus on digital transformation as an enabler of operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience.
- Increased sustainably advantaged products* to 43% of sales, helping customers improve productivity and reduce overall value chain impacts.
- Invested $18.1 million in community engagement globally, supporting hundreds of organizations.
- Marked the 10th year of the company's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program, completing 43 projects in 23 countries.
"Looking ahead, we are confident that our sharpened portfolio, ongoing financial discipline and innovation capabilities will continue to position us as our customers' first choice partner," Knavish said. "I am excited about the increased momentum we demonstrated last year that allowed us to start 2026 on strong footing and successfully execute our enterprise growth strategy, win with our customers and drive increased shareholder value."
Shareholders re-elected the following directors for a one-year term that expires at the 2027 annual meeting:
- Kathy L. Fortmann, Chief Executive Officer, Amyris, Inc.
- Melanie L. Healey, Former Group President, North America, The Procter & Gamble Company
- Gary R. Heminger, Retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Timothy M. Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PPG
- Michael W. Lamach, Retired Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Trane Technologies plc
- Kathleen A. Ligocki, Former Chief Executive Officer, Agility Fuel Solutions, LLC
- Michael T. Nally, CEO, Generate Biomedicines, Inc. and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering
- Guillermo Novo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ashland Inc.
- Christopher N. Roberts III, Senior Vice President, Global SH&E, Ecolab Inc.
- Todd M. Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cintas Corporation
- Catherine R. Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Starbucks Corporation
- Leon J. Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nucor Corporation
Shareholders also approved the compensation of the named executive officers; the 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan; and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. Shareholders voted against a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy requiring an independent board chair.
To learn more about PPG's progress in 2025, visit annualreport.ppg.com .
*Sustainably advantaged products are defined using PPG's internal methodology that validates product attributes and their contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. While many of our products have sustainable attributes in their end use that promote longevity of customer assets, we consider products sustainably advantaged when they contribute to improved environmental outcomes or provide relative improvements over industry benchmarks.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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Media Contact:
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Corporate Communications
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edgar@ppg.com
Investor Contact:
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Investor Relations
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alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com