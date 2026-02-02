PPG global leaders transform Kids in Distress campus in Florida with COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES ® project in collaboration with Heart of America to revitalize multiple spaces at the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. campus of Kids in Distress, Inc. (KID), an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, preserving families and treating children who have been abused and neglected.
PPG leaders joined Heart of America to refresh Kids in Distress in Fort Lauderdale, transforming the campus and foster family homes with new paint, furniture, outdoor improvements and a vibrant mural.
The Colorful Communities project brought together 100 of PPG's top global leaders to transform foster family group homes on the campus with fresh paint and colors, replacing kitchen cabinetry, assembling new furniture, beautifying outdoor spaces and creating an uplifting mural.
The project aimed to enhance the spaces where children live and provide a source of warmth and hope through color in their bedrooms, dining areas and outdoor play spaces. In addition, the PPG leaders used ENNIS-FLINT® by PPG DECOMARK® preformed thermoplastic horizontal surface signage to install an obstacle course designed by Traverse Landscape Architects. They also built 20 "little libraries" to share free books in the Fort Lauderdale community, assembled 24 tricycles and push cars, and put together 28 luggage sets filled with toiletries.
"For the children who live and heal on our campus, their environment matters deeply," said Mark Dhooge, president and CEO of Kids in Distress. "The commitment shown by PPG's global leaders goes far beyond paint and construction—it sends a powerful message to our kids that they are seen, valued and worthy of beautiful, safe spaces. We consider our campus an important part of each child's treatment. We are grateful for this partnership and for the heart and humanity that was poured into every corner of our campus."
"The work Kids in Distress does every day helps children feel protected and supported during incredibly difficult times," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "By revitalizing these spaces with color and care, PPG's global leaders lived our purpose to ‘protect and beautify' as they created environments designed to feel uplifting and comforting. Our hope is that these updated surroundings make a meaningful difference in helping children feel safe, calm and at home."
For this project, PPG teamed up with The Pittsburgh Paints Company to provide the architectural paint products and Heart of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming learning spaces for underserved students.
"At Heart of America, we know that learning happens everywhere: at home, in school and in the moments between. A stable, nurturing home environment is proven to support stronger attendance, engagement and learning outcomes," said Jill Hardy Heath, Heart of America President and CEO. "By transforming spaces in and surrounding the Kids in Distress campus with PPG, we're strengthening a critical part of that continuum. These refreshed spaces will help ensure children feel safe, supported and ready to learn."
In 2015, PPG launched the Colorful Communities program, uniting the power of PPG products with employee volunteers to brighten neighborhoods and make a positive impact on the people who call those neighborhoods home. In 2025, PPG celebrated 10 years of the program and committed $15 million to extend it for another decade.
PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. In 2025, we supported hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here .
About Kids In Distress, Inc. (KID)
Kids In Distress, Inc. (KID) is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of South Florida's most vulnerable children and families. KID impacts over 20,000 children and their families each year through its three programmatic pillars of foster care and adoption services, early childhood education, and community-based family strengthening and support.
About Heart of America
Heart of America is a 501c3 nonprofit that transforms learning spaces and helps bridge resource gaps. Our work focuses on the whole student, knowing that the physical spaces where young people learn are just as important as what they are learning. Since 1997, we've worked towards education equity by renovating nearly 1,400 spaces in classrooms, libraries, STEAM labs, college/career centers, school gymnasiums, and community centers, and more. We have provided current resources, including over 4.4 million books, and infused over $14.3 million in technology. https://www.heartofamerica.org/
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
Colorful Communities , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Ennis-Flint and DecoMark are registered trademarks of the PPG Group of Companies.
