Breakthrough method delivers significant sustainability gains for ship owners, yards
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of its 200th vessel dry docking using electrostatic application of marine fouling control coatings, nearly three years after introducing the technique to the global shipping market.
PPG completes 200th dry docking using electrostatic application, a breakthrough method that delivers significant sustainability gains for ship owners and yards.
The project was completed on the Stena Britannica, a passenger and roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel operated by Stena Line, one of the world's largest ferry companies, at the EDR Antwerp shipyard in Belgium. The team applied PPG SIGMAGLIDE ® 2390 fouling release coating, a silicone-based, biocide-free solution, using the electrostatic application method.
The application technique uses an electrostatic spray gun to guide coating particles onto a grounded metal surface, delivering even coverage and uniform film layers that help enhance smoothness and fouling control performance. Compared to traditional airless spray methods, electrostatic application improves paint transfer efficiency and significantly reduces overspray, material waste and carbon emissions.
"In an industry that makes up 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, we take responsibility for our impact on the environment. Our target is to reduce CO2 emissions from our vessels by 30% by 2030, based on a 2019 baseline," said Dennis Tetzlaff, chief operating officer, Fleet, at Stena Line. "We are taking substantial steps to drive down our carbon footprint and decrease any negative impact on biodiversity. Collaborating with partners like PPG allows us to adopt solutions that help address global challenges."
Electrostatic application also offers Scope 3 carbon life cycle savings compared to traditional application methods, since fewer raw materials need to be extracted, manufactured or transported. These reductions are in addition to the operational carbon savings achieved by vessels coated with high-performance, low-friction solutions such as PPG Sigmaglide 2390 coating, which help ship owners reduce fuel consumption and Scope 1 emissions.
"This 200th electrostatic application milestone demonstrates how industry collaboration can drive real sustainability progress in marine coatings," said Jan Willem Tegelaar, PPG global marine platform director, Protective and Marine Coatings. "Working with Stena Line from the start of this journey, we have delivered solutions that help shipyards and operators reduce both operational and embodied carbon footprints. With our premium hull-coating technologies, such as the PPG Sigmaglide 2390 coating designed for electrostatic application, PPG is the only marine coatings provider offering both types of carbon-reduction benefits in one integrated solution."
Stena Line
Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, operating 34,700 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,550 employees and an annual turnover of 19.6 billion SEK.
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit ppg.com .
