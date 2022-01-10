Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSX VENTURE: PWM)(FRANKFURT: OAA1)(OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it is preparing the documents to apply for an exploration permit from the Ontario government for a drill program on its Case Lake Lithium (Li)–Cesium (Cs)–Tantalum (Ta) Property. As per Power Metals' agreement with Sinomine ( Hong Kong ) Rare ...