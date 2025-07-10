Power Metallic Provides an Update on Summer 2025 Exploration Programs at Nisk Project

Power Metallic Provides an Update on Summer 2025 Exploration Programs at Nisk Project

 
 

Power Metallic Mines Inc . (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVV) Power Metallic is pleased to provide an update on the current exploration activity (Q2-Q3 2025) and the planned scaling up of exploration programs in Q3-Q4 of 2025.

 

   THE BIG PICTURE   

 

Exploration is well underway for the summer to fall drilling campaign. The majority of the logging and core cutting facility upgrade (announced in the March 17, 2025 , news release) has been completed allowing for faster expansion of the exploration drill program.

 

Mobilization of project team members, drillers (RJLL Forage Drilling) and Helicopter support (Expedition) was completed for a June 9th start to the drilling program. Currently there are three (3) active drill rigs, with the fourth (4) mobilizing to site this week. Drilling is a combination of skid mounted trail accessible, and helicopter supported drills.

 

The drills mobilized are targeting the following drilling meters by zone for the summer drilling period.

 
  • 10,000-12500 meters of drilling at Lion
    •  
  • 5,000-6,250 meters of drilling at Tiger
    •  
  • 5,000-6,250 meters of drilling at Nisk Main, Nisk West and Nisk East
    •  

As previously carried out in 2024 and Q1 2025 drilling programs, borehole EM (BHEM) surveys are being performed by Geophysique TMC on selected drill holes to identify off-hole anomalies. To date Power Metallic has had great success discovering mineralization following up on BHEM conductors. TMC will also conduct localized ground EM surveys following up on re-interpreted Airborne EM data collected in 2023

 

In addition to drilling, a large field crew is carrying out detailed mapping and prospecting of the property, including the recently announced land acquisition package from Li-FT Power covering the south limb of the basin containing the prospective geology for Cu-PGE-Ni deposits, and the eastern and western extensions of the Nisk-Lion-Tiger host geology ( June 9, 2025 , news release).

 

Supplementing the field mapping Power Metallic has started an airborne EM/magnetic (AEM) survey carried out by Geotech Ltd covering our entire land package (approximately 1/3 completed to date), with the goal of defining EM conductors over prospective geology identified by the mapping crews.

 

Additional to the AEM survey Power Metallic completed a LiDAR survey with LiDAR Services International (LSI). This survey will provide detailed topography with 10-20cm accuracy for all of Power Metallic's property. LSI will require approximately 10 weeks to process the topographic information. Once completed this survey will be invaluable for identifying outcrop areas for the mapping crews, particularly when overlaid with the co-collected orthorectified imagery at 10 cm pixel resolution that will be provided by LSI. Coupled with the AEM conductors the LiDAR and imagery will be excellent tools for drill site placement over prospective targets.

 

In the background of the exploration programs Power Metallic is continuing to process detailed mineralogy studies through IOS and Elemission. These studies are designed to quantify the deportment of the Lion style mineralization, and the host rocks containing the Lion Zone. A subsequent press release in the coming weeks will provide (i) an update on the progress of the ongoing studies and (ii) explains the implications for expected metallurgical recoveries.

 

   THE EXECUTION   

 

Drill continues to develop the mineralization along the Nisk-Lion-Tiger trend (Figure 1). As drill permitting advances the target area through this host stratigraphy will be expanded. With four (4) drills operating Power Metallic expects an acceleration in discovery and expansion along this trend.

 
 

  Figure 2 Areas currently being drill tested (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) 

 
 

  Lion  

 

At Lion there are two (2) fly rigs turning with the aim of both extending Lion down dip/plunge to the SW as well as to infill gaps within the known deposit. Extension holes have been planned within an aggressive 100 x 100m grid following the modelled plunge of Lion, and accumulated BHEM conductive plates. Infill holes have been designed to add tonnes to the future mineral resource estimate. To date five (5) holes have been completed in this drill campaign with assays pending on significant mineralized zones (Figure 2).

 
 

  Figure 2 Mineralization from hole PML-25-014 (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) 

 
 
 

  Figure 3 - Lion Area long-section with drill holes but no assays (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) 

 
 

  Tiger  

 

Power Metallic has scheduled one (1) drill to explore several undrilled targets (both modelled and BHEM) that are designed to expand this area into an additional mineral resource.

 

  Between Lion and Tiger  

 

There is a wide gap of no information between the currently known Lion and Tiger zones. A fourth drill (fly) is being mobilized to site this week with the goal of drilling exploratory holes between Lion and Tiger to cover this gap, as well as to evaluate targets at Tiger following up on mineralized intercepts from the early 2025 programme, as well as to test targets defined by BHEM surveys.

 

  Nisk Deposit  

 

A skid-based drill is active at Nisk East with the goal of understanding the potential that exists between Nisk and Lion, as well as targeting plates generated from recent BHEM and Airborne EM surveys. Select holes in this programme will have BHEM done. Early drilling during the Q1 2025 drilling campaign and in this campaign has encountered interesting mineralization that appears to be a hybrid of Lion and Nisk styles. To date three (3) holes have been completed in this drill campaign with assays pending on significant mineralized zones.

 

   LiFT Acquisition Update   

 
 

  Figure 4 Li-FT acquisition overlaid on regional basin geology. (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) 

 
 

The Company is in the final stages of completing the acquisition that will add 167 km² to our existing ground (Figure 4). Increasing our land package by more than 300%. We expect to close this acquisition in the coming days and will provide a news release upon closing.

 

Power Metallic is in the process of acquiring drill permits for the additional lands acquired, and for extending the Lion-Nisk target area. It is anticipated that these areas will be permitted for drilling during this current drill campaign. Specific areas of interest include the extension east of the Lion-Tiger stratigraphy that was acquired from Li-FT, and the western extension of the geology hosting the Nisk deposit which has indications of Ni-Cu mineralization from historical drilling.

 

Once the AEM and LiDAR surveys are completed, and the results of prospecting sample assays are returned, drill targets will be developed in these new areas.

 

  Qualified Person  

 

  Joseph Campbell , P.Geo, VP Exploration at Power Metallic, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

 

  About Power Metallic Mines Inc.  

 

Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk–Lion–Tiger)—a high–grade Copper–PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system—toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.

 

On 1 February 2021 , Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX–V: CRE). Following the June 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li–FT Power, the Company now controls ~212.86 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.

 

Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs.

 

Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which were spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.

 

It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's JabalSaid Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.

 

  For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:
Power Metallic Mines Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others; the timing for various drilling plans; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

 

 

 
 

  Power Metallic Mines Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Power Metallic Mines Inc.) 

 
 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-metallic-provides-an-update-on-summer-2025-exploration-programs-at-nisk-project-302502129.html  

 

SOURCE Power Metallic Mines Inc.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/10/c3074.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power NickelTSXV:PNPNBase Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)

Power Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Acquisition and exploration of high-grade nickel deposits

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

 

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and "cleantech metals" such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

 

Highlights

 

Main Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 3,418,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $1,709,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the first Tranche of our previously announced $5,000,000 Private Placement. We expect to close the transaction balance in the next week, " said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "Once again, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska." Lynch commented further, "Quebec, Canada is the World's leading jurisdiction for exploration for Critical Minerals. This was further cemented by the recent Quebec and Canadian budgets, which provide substantial incentives to explore Critical Minerals and build mines. We look forward to utilizing these incentives to build the world's first Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine at Nemaska".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

 
 

  FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.) 

 

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

 

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued an aggregate of 67,050,000 performance rights ("Performance Rights") to directors, and key employees and consultants, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan").

 

Shareholders approved the Plan and the issue of Performance Rights to directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 14, 2025. The Performance Rights to key personnel were issued on the same terms and conditions as the director Performance Rights, as set out in the notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on April 14, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

 

   New Expansion Hole Intersects    279    Metres Averaging    0.49    % Cu   

 

   Nine Drill Rigs Now Active on Site   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that the underground mining operation is on track to be producing high grade gold feed to the recently commissioned gravity gold plant in the coming weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Operational Milestones

o VTX remains firmly on track to commence production of high-grade ore from the underground mine in the forthcoming weeks.

o Transformer and cabling for the installation of 11kV high voltage underground power system on site with installation commenced.

o Preparations for the underground mine startup up progressing as planned and stripping of the main access is completed.

o New Aramine L350D has departed France for the journey to Hill End. Arrival in Orange NSW expected in by 26th August where it will be fitted with an RCT remote control system for open stoping operations.

o Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t (VTX ASX Announcement 21 June 2023).

o Weekly Gold production Oz's from Stockpiles improving with depth in the stockpiles, with coarser particle size and better process throughput experienced.

- Mine start up

o Fan chambers have been excavated to provide secondary ventilation for production activities, exploration drilling and the future southern access toward the Fosters' exploration target.

o Primary ventilation fan has been installed and bulkhead completed.

o High voltage surface substation has been installed.

o High voltage cabling installation commences next week, with power up of the system scheduled for 28 July 2025.

o Stripping of the main accessis completed with the final elements of ground support (approx. 30m) to be completed before power cable installation starts next week.

o Cable bolts installed for the intersection of Lady Belmore exploration drive with first cut drilled out and ready to charge.

o Development Jumbo #1 (Epiroc T1D) is exceeding performance expectations.

o Dewatered of declines well underway.

o Mine schedule for FY26 finalised.

o First airleg stope secondary vent installed and specialty equipment on site to start first air leg stope.

o First long hole stope planned for August. High grade from airleg and longhole stopes to complement larger tonnage from development ore headings.

- People that have been onboarded

o 2x Drill Fitters and Heavy diesel fitter.

o Process superintendent commences next week.

o Full Tech team started including mine surveyor this week.

o Have back-to-back airleg miners for stoping.

o Full underground and mill crews.

- Improvements to plant

o DSM screen installed to improve product delivery to Wilfley Table.

o Gemini table improvements with new tabletop and gearbox improving final concentrate grade to over 20% gold (suitable for direct smelting to Dore on site).

o Process water pump upgrade improving ore washing and Tomra performance.

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement

- Updated Reward Gold mine mining plan and mine schedule completed.

- Adding a high-grade long hole stope upfront to be mined concurrently with the high grade airleg stope.

Vertex Director Declan Franzmann commented: "It is great to see all the elements of re-developing the underground mine and processing facility coming together so rapidly. The most pleasing aspect is our success in employing an incredible team of people to run the operation and all credit to management for developing great "esprit de corps" and a single sense of purpose as we push to full production."

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. (Refer to Table 1 in Appendices 1) (VTX ASX announcement 26/06/23).

Given this stope will take some time to extract, the Vertex geology and Mining Team have additionally brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August as well. Further optimisations to the mining schedule will continue to be made.

This stope can be exploited as soon as services have been established. The mining crews have done a great job in the access drive to make room for the services (11kV cable, water and air lines) while improving accessibility for the mobile mining equipment selected for the Project.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUQP5Z21

 

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

 

 

Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

Pilbara 2.0: Inside Australia’s Newest Gold Frontier

Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Gold Investing

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

gold investing

Is Australia on the Brink of a New Mining Super Cycle?

×