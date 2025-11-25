Power Metallic Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN,OTC:PNPNF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 3rd, 2025 at 2:00 ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-pnpn/.

Update on Power Metallic and the NISK project

Commodities to be covered: copper, pge's, gold , silver, nickel

About Power Metallic

World Class Polymetallic Discovery – Mining What MattersPower Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN,OTC:PNPNF) (OTCQB: PNPNF) (FSE: IVV1) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing its flagship Nisk Project in Quebec, a high-grade polymetallic deposit. PNPN was Canada's top performing mining stock in 2024 on the heels of its exciting high grade Copper PGE Au Ag discovery, the Lion Zone. Transforming what had been a growing Nickel Sulfide discovery into a rare Orthomagmetic discovery like Saketti , Voisey's Bay and the greatest mine in history Norilisk. With backing from notable investors such as Robert Friedland, Gina Rinehart, and Rob McEwen, a fully funded exploration program ($50 Million) through 2026, and a leadership team composed of experienced mining professionals, Power Metallic is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for critical metals essential for the electric needs of the future all while being under pinned by a resource that is expected to be 33% Noble metals by revenue featuring almost equal parts Platinum Palladium Gold and Silver.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Power Metallic
Terry Lynch, CEO
6474488044
terry@powermetallic.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

