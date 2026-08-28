Power Metallic announces Marketing Programs

In support of the upcoming MRE (Mineral Resource Estimate) announcement and the subsequent PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) Power Metallic has committed to a number of marketing arrangements to communicate its investment opportunity to investors.
Power Metallic Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSXV: PNPN,OTC:PNPNF), (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV1) is pleased to announce that it entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") dated August 27th, 2026, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$200,000, with a term of up to eighteen months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click expenses, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principal Jon Malach are arms length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads by the Company is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").
The Company has engaged the investor relation services of Ora IR Services Inc. at a cost of $20,000 a month for a period of six months commencing September 1, 2026, with an option to extend at the Company's sole discretion. Ora is a company controlled by Geoff Skinner and based in British Columbia. Ora is providing various services in connection with the Company's shareholder communications and investor outreach initiatives and supporting the Company's market visibility and engagement across multiple platforms. The engagement of Ora is subject to the approval of the TSXV.
The Company is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference the world's largest virtual investor conference on September 24, 2026. At a cost of $4,400.
Power Metallic Mines Inc. has entered into an online advertising and marketing agreement with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") for a 12-month digital marketing program commencing August 30, 2026. The program includes AI powered content creation and engagement, social media distribution, executive interviews and video content, search and AI answer engine optimization, and a customized HUB and Verified Forum designed to support investor awareness and shareholder engagement. Under the agreement, AGORACOM will receive aggregate compensation of C$125,000 plus HST, payable through shares for services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3.
The Company is attending several conferences in the fall winter session including Beavercreek, Precious Metal Summit, Luxembourg Natural Resource, New Orleans Investment Conference, Mines and Money London with an estimated total cost of approximately $75,000 USD.
"We have an action packed next several months with a number of catalysts starting with the inaugural MRE on the Lion Zone and our high-graded Nisk Project. Will be following that up with updates on our Exploration program at Nisk, an update on our progress in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and also on our investment in Chilean Metals.
To make sure we are engaging with investors as the Company transitions from pure exploration by adding development progress on Nisk, we have committed to these steps to advance understanding of our Company and its progress in what we see is a robust capital market for a company positioned with the assets we are advancing", commented CEO Terry Lynch.
Further to the Company's disclosure on July 30, 2026, about its arrangement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. for market stabilization services, the Company and Red Cloud have modified the fee arrangement such that the fees for such services are payable monthly in advance, rather than quarterly in advance.
About Power Metallic Mines Inc.
Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk–Lion–Tiger)—a high–grade Copper–PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system—toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.
On 1 February 2021, Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX–V: CRE). Following the June 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li–FT Power, the Company now controls ~330 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.
Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs. Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which were spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.
It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's Jabal Said Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.
For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:
Power Metallic Mines Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
QAQC and Sampling
GeoVector Management Inc ("GeoVector") is the Consulting company retained to perform the actual drilling program, which includes core logging and sampling of the drill core.
All core in this news release is either HQ or NQ sized core. Drill core is re-fitted and measured. Geotech on core includes photographs (wet & dry), rock quality index, magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, and recovery estimates. Core is logged for lithology, mineralogy, and structural features, and sample intervals are delineated and tagged.
Sampled core is mechanically sawn, and half-core is retained for future reference. GeoVector's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.
All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs"), a commercial laboratory independent of Power Metallic with no interest in the Project. Actlabs is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratories. Samples submitted through Actlabs are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using RX-1 (Dry, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 μm) preparation methods, and using 1F2 (ICP-OES) and 1C-OES - 4-Acid near total digestion + Gold-Platinum-Palladium analysis and 8-Peroxide ICP-OES, for regular and over detection limit analysis. Pegmatite samples are analyzed using UT7 - Li up to 5%, Rb up to 2% method. Actlabs also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others; the timing for various drilling plans; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.
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SOURCE Power Metallic Mines Inc.
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