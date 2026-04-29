POSCO HOLDINGS INC. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

On April 29, 2026, POSCO Holdings INC. (NYSE: PKX) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco-inc.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting ir@posco-inc.com.

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SOURCE POSCO Holdings

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