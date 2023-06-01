Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Portage Biotech to Participate in Panel Discussion During the 2023 BIO International Conference

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, announced today that CEO Dr. Ian Walters will serve as an expert spokesperson on an oncology panel discussion at the upcoming BIO International Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts June 5-8, 2023.

Panel Date and Time: Thursday, June 8, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. ET Session Room 254A
Title: Are We Past the Checkpoint?

Dr. Walters will be joined by industry experts during the panel to explore the future of the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) space and the up-and-coming approaches to reactivating the body's own immune system. The panelists will discuss how the field of immuno-oncology has evolved, strategies to improve success in ICIs and entirely new approaches.

In addition to the panel, members of Portage's management team will be in attendance to explore potential collaborations and partnerships with other industry leaders.

For more information on the panel and to register, visit the website .

About Portage Biotech Inc.
Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing multi-targeted therapies to extend survival and significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer. Lead programs in the Portage portfolio include first-in-class invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engagers and best-in-class adenosine antagonists. These programs are being advanced using innovative trial designs and translational data to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. The Company's unique business model leverages a strong network of academic experts and large pharma partners to rapidly and efficiently advance multiple products. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Raena Mina, Ph.D.
rmina@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Portage BiotechPRTGNASDAQ:PRTG
PRTG
The Conversation (0)
Portage Biotech Announces Upcoming PORT-2 Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Portage Biotech Announces Upcoming PORT-2 Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, announced the acceptance of a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. The poster will include updated data from the Company's Phase 12 trial evaluating its lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) engager program, PORT-2 (IMM60), alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster Presentation Details:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Siren Gold: Exploring Highly Prospective Gold Assets in A Historic New Zealand Mining District

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Gold Investing

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

×