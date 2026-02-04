Poll Shows GOP Voters Support Solar Energy, American-Made Solar

Voters more likely to back Congressional candidates that support all-of-the-above energy agenda, including solar
A national poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates and commissioned by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) ("First Solar" or "the Company") has found widespread support for solar energy among Republicans, Republican-leaning Independents, and voters who supported President Donald J. Trump ("GOP+").
The poll of 800 GOP+ voters found that:
- They are in favor of the use of utility-scale solar by a more than 20-point margin, with 51% in favor.
- If the panels used for solar energy are American made with no ties to China, support for solar energy soars higher. Those in favor jump to 70%, while only 19% are opposed.
- 68% agree that the United States needs all forms of electricity generation, including utility solar, to be built for lowering electricity costs, compared to 22% who disagreed.
- 79% agree that the government should allow all forms of electricity generation, including utility-scale solar, to compete on their own merits and without political interference, versus 11% who disagreed.
- A clear majority (52%) of GOP+ voters are more likely to support a Congressional candidate if they support an all-of-the-above energy agenda, including the use of solar. Similarly, 51% are more likely to vote for a candidate who supported an American company building a solar panel manufacturing plant in the US.
Fabrizio, Lee & Associates pollsters Tony Fabrizio, David Lee, and Travis Tunis, said: "GOP+ voters want America to have energy independence and for their electric bills to be affordable. They understand that utility solar energy is a key aspect in allowing that to happen, especially when the panels for that solar energy can be made right here in the USA without any ties to China."
Samantha Sloan, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs, First Solar, said: "The data shows that the role of utility-scale solar, and especially solar powered by American technology, is clearly supported by this key voter demographic. It's time for us to focus on what's important to our country — a commonsense approach to power generation that deploys all the tools available, including American solar, to generate every electron possible to drive growth, prosperity, and energy dominance."
Having manufactured in the US since 2002, First Solar is the country's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. It operates the largest solar technology manufacturing and research and development (R&D) footprint in the Western Hemisphere with five operational manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Louisiana, and Ohio, and a sixth plant under construction in South Carolina, which is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2026. The new South Carolina facility is expected to increase First Solar's capacity to produce American-made solar technology by 3.7 gigawatts (GW), reaching 17.7 GW of annual nameplate capacity in 2027. Altogether, the Company, which expects to directly employ over 5,500 people in the US by the end of 2026, will have invested approximately $4.5 billion in American manufacturing and R&D infrastructure since 2019.
METHODOLOGY STATEMENT : Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted a national survey of 800 Republicans, Republican-leaning Independents, and Trump voters (GOP+) from January 19-21, 2026. The interviews were split 40% live-operator cell phone/15% live-operator landline/45% SMS to web. Gender, age, race/ethnicity, and education were matched to demographic profiles of GOP+ voters based on the voter file and exit polls. Respondents were randomly selected from lists of registered voters. The margin of sampling error at the 95% confidence interval is ±3.46%.
About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar, Inc. is America's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (R&D) labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
