Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q3 2026 Investor Call Details

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q3 2026 Investor Call Details

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF,OTC:RAMPF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q3 2026 Earnings Results on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 1 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-0011 entry code 53518

or URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2773/53518

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:
Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 53518
International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 53518
Encore Replay Expiration Date: October 29, 2027

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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