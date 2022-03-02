Gaming Investing News
- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest . With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.

According to DappRadar , user statistics show the rapid pace of adoption of blockchain gaming. The number of daily unique wallets interacting with game-related smart contracts surged to 1.3 million last year, a 46-fold increase over the 28,000 at the end of 2020. Games like Dark Forest's growth in popularity strengthens the ongoing need for decentralized and resilient RPC services that will ultimately skyrocket relay demand. Pocket Network's commitment to speed, decentralization and global load balancing ensures that players can expect a high-quality experience anywhere and anytime that they play.

"We are confident in handling the responsibility of being part of Gnosis Chain's bedrock for dApps  – even during peak surges,' said AmyKelly Petruzzella, Director at Pocket Network. "Dark Forest's round-based games are a perfect use case for Pocket Network to automatically load balance incoming traffic at the gateway level, which means no delays or loss of quality on their RPC endpoint and fees remain just as low even during times of high demand - no surge charges."

Pocket Network has been providing unstoppable RPC endpoints to Dark Forest since mid-2020. Thousands of gaming enthusiasts have participated in the first five rounds, spending over one trillion in gas fees on Gnosis Chain and who have taken advantage of the 10 million relays a day load-balanced endpoint Pocket has given Gnosis Chain. With Pocket Network's capacity to handle billions of relays per day and goal of supporting over 100 blockchains by the end of 2022, Pocket Network can seamlessly handle increased traffic to provide players with the smoothest gaming experience with no downtime, low latency, user privacy, and redundancy.

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

PlayDapp signs a strategic MOU with digital IP platform company 'IPX'

  • IPX recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the blockchain service platform "PlayDapp," which drew attention for its launch of Metaverse "PlayDapp Land" on "Roblox", making it a full-fledged Metaverse and NFT-based digital IP entertainment business
  • Joint establishment of a customer-to-customer (C2C) NFT marketplace between IPX and PlayDapp and a planned collaboration where character IPs created by users in 'FRENZ,' will be integrated into PlayDapp blockchain games
  • Expansion of FRENZ business activities in the future through IPX's multilateral partnership with PlayDapp, which collaborates with various metaverse services anticipating an emergence of a user-generated digital IP ecosystem

Blockchain service platform "PlayDapp" and digital IP platform company "IPX (formerly Line Friends )" signed a strategic MOU and will be launching a multilateral collaboration around its digital IP generation platform "FRENZ" in the first half of this year.

esports players in front of a gaming computer

Gaming Monthly Highlights: US$85 Billion M&A Spree, New Consoles Gain Traction

An acquisition spree in the gaming space has resulted in a massive amount of money being used on business transactions — in just one month, the industry spent more than it did in all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the most recent gaming sales numbers in 2022 point to continued growth in the presence of new home consoles from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of February highlights in the gaming world.

Meet TekyGo! An Interactive Game Console that Turns Screen Time to Exercise Time

UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

TekyGo! is a gaming platform designed to encourage physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-7. Through a unique gaming console, and enabled accessories, TekyGo! transforms a sedentary relationship with screens to an active one, filled with fun and adventures that will keep children active at home.

Damage Media Group Announces Acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com

- Damage Media Group (DMG) announced the acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com a video gaming news website that covers the latest affairs from the console and indie industry. Starting from today, the website with all its associated accounts and assets will join the company's portfolio of websites.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016351-damage-media-group-announces-acquisition-of-gamerheadlines-com/

Unidice - A Digital Dice Revolutionizing the Market

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

